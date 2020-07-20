733 Helmsdale Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

4Br 3BA 2 Story Home+Office/Loft Area. Gated Community. - Quiet neighborhood with views from every room. 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms upstairs and an extra room/loft for an office or play area. Large gas stove, fireplace and 13 x 21 master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Covered front porch entry to this comfortable 2 story home.



Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445574, 760-712-2437 for more information.



Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays HOA. Tenant liability insurance required.







(RLNE4985536)