All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 733 Helmsdale Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
733 Helmsdale Road
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

733 Helmsdale Road

733 Helmsdale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

733 Helmsdale Road, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4Br 3BA 2 Story Home+Office/Loft Area. Gated Community. - Quiet neighborhood with views from every room. 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms upstairs and an extra room/loft for an office or play area. Large gas stove, fireplace and 13 x 21 master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Covered front porch entry to this comfortable 2 story home.

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445574, 760-712-2437 for more information.

Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays HOA. Tenant liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified.

(RLNE4985536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 Helmsdale Road have any available units?
733 Helmsdale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 733 Helmsdale Road have?
Some of 733 Helmsdale Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 Helmsdale Road currently offering any rent specials?
733 Helmsdale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 Helmsdale Road pet-friendly?
No, 733 Helmsdale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 733 Helmsdale Road offer parking?
Yes, 733 Helmsdale Road offers parking.
Does 733 Helmsdale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 Helmsdale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 Helmsdale Road have a pool?
No, 733 Helmsdale Road does not have a pool.
Does 733 Helmsdale Road have accessible units?
No, 733 Helmsdale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 733 Helmsdale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 733 Helmsdale Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road
San Marcos, CA 92078
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Marcos 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CAPalm Springs, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego