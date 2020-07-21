All apartments in San Marcos
723 Leeward Avenue

723 Leeward Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

723 Leeward Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
San Elijo Hills-Bright and open floor plan. Home offers 4 Bedrooms plus an enclosed loft with double doors. Large open kitchen that flows with the family room. Formal Living room and separate dining area. 1 Bedroom with own bathroom down stairs. Private backyard with no one behind you. Relax by the built in gas fire pit and enjoy the mountain views. 3 car garage.
Rent $3950
Deposit $3950
No Smoking and No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Leeward Avenue have any available units?
723 Leeward Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 Leeward Avenue have?
Some of 723 Leeward Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Leeward Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
723 Leeward Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Leeward Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 723 Leeward Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 723 Leeward Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 723 Leeward Avenue offers parking.
Does 723 Leeward Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 Leeward Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Leeward Avenue have a pool?
No, 723 Leeward Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 723 Leeward Avenue have accessible units?
No, 723 Leeward Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Leeward Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 Leeward Avenue has units with dishwashers.
