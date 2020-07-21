723 Leeward Avenue

San Elijo Hills-Bright and open floor plan. Home offers 4 Bedrooms plus an enclosed loft with double doors. Large open kitchen that flows with the family room. Formal Living room and separate dining area. 1 Bedroom with own bathroom down stairs. Private backyard with no one behind you. Relax by the built in gas fire pit and enjoy the mountain views. 3 car garage. Rent $3950 Deposit $3950 No Smoking and No Pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
