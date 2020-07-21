723 Leeward Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

San Elijo Hills-Bright and open floor plan. Home offers 4 Bedrooms plus an enclosed loft with double doors. Large open kitchen that flows with the family room. Formal Living room and separate dining area. 1 Bedroom with own bathroom down stairs. Private backyard with no one behind you. Relax by the built in gas fire pit and enjoy the mountain views. 3 car garage.

Rent $3950

Deposit $3950

No Smoking and No Pets