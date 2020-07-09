All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

525 Whitesage Road

525 Whitesage Road · No Longer Available
Location

525 Whitesage Road, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Highly upgraded 2 bedroom + loft townhome in San Marcos - Recently remodeled, this home is exceptional! Designer touches added throughout to this 2 bedroom + Loft in San Marcos. Detached home with tuscan tile downstairs, designer kitchen with leathered granite countertops, beautiful wood cabinets, travertine backsplash, stainless farmhouse sink, SS appliances and under cabinet lighting! Bedrooms and open loft area located upstairs. Loft makes a fabulous home office! Master has ensuite bath, hall bath for second bedroom. Downstairs half bath and all your community living space. Newer LED recessed lighting and ceiling fans in each room, AC, new carpet upstairs and recent paint. Two car garage and very nice back patio area with fountain in which to enjoy the outdoors. Enjoy the walking trails at Discovery Lake / Lakeview Park. No pets please. Woodwind is a charming community that also offers a private pool and jacuzzi.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5803052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Whitesage Road have any available units?
525 Whitesage Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Whitesage Road have?
Some of 525 Whitesage Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Whitesage Road currently offering any rent specials?
525 Whitesage Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Whitesage Road pet-friendly?
No, 525 Whitesage Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 525 Whitesage Road offer parking?
Yes, 525 Whitesage Road offers parking.
Does 525 Whitesage Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Whitesage Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Whitesage Road have a pool?
Yes, 525 Whitesage Road has a pool.
Does 525 Whitesage Road have accessible units?
No, 525 Whitesage Road does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Whitesage Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Whitesage Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
