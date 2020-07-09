525 Whitesage Road

Amenities

Highly upgraded 2 bedroom + loft townhome in San Marcos - Recently remodeled, this home is exceptional! Designer touches added throughout to this 2 bedroom + Loft in San Marcos. Detached home with tuscan tile downstairs, designer kitchen with leathered granite countertops, beautiful wood cabinets, travertine backsplash, stainless farmhouse sink, SS appliances and under cabinet lighting! Bedrooms and open loft area located upstairs. Loft makes a fabulous home office! Master has ensuite bath, hall bath for second bedroom. Downstairs half bath and all your community living space. Newer LED recessed lighting and ceiling fans in each room, AC, new carpet upstairs and recent paint. Two car garage and very nice back patio area with fountain in which to enjoy the outdoors. Enjoy the walking trails at Discovery Lake / Lakeview Park. No pets please. Woodwind is a charming community that also offers a private pool and jacuzzi.



No Pets Allowed



