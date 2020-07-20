410 W. San Marcos Blvd #120.

Amenities

Spacious Townhome in San Marcos, 2-Car Garage, and a Tropical Community Pool!! - Welcome to Paradise!! Villa Aspara is a beautifully landscaped, gated community in the heart of San Marcos that offers the best of both worlds: Convenient location just minutes from shopping, schools, and the freeway while maintaining a tranquil and quiet atmosphere inside the community walls.



The home itself offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with over 1,480 square feet of total living area. The kitchen opens to a dining room and family room with wood-look flooring and access to the patio. The two car garage is attached and offers plenty of storage not available in many similar condos.



Upstairs is the master suite along with the two additional bedrooms and the guest bathroom. The master has an over-sized closet and a balcony over the garage. The kitchen and bathrooms have been upgraded with granite countertops, freshly painted cabinets, and new finishes. Brand new carpet upstairs and new paint throughout.



This is a must see condo in an ideal location that won't last long!



One year lease minimum

Trash and sewer included with rent

Tenant pays SDG&E, water, and cable/ internet

Refrigerator included without warranty

Washer / Dryer hookups in the garage

No pets, preferred



Call today to schedule your showing! 760-736-3600



