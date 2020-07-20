All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like
410 W. San Marcos Blvd #120.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
410 W. San Marcos Blvd #120
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

410 W. San Marcos Blvd #120

410 W San Marcos Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

410 W San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Spacious Townhome in San Marcos, 2-Car Garage, and a Tropical Community Pool!! - Welcome to Paradise!! Villa Aspara is a beautifully landscaped, gated community in the heart of San Marcos that offers the best of both worlds: Convenient location just minutes from shopping, schools, and the freeway while maintaining a tranquil and quiet atmosphere inside the community walls.

The home itself offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with over 1,480 square feet of total living area. The kitchen opens to a dining room and family room with wood-look flooring and access to the patio. The two car garage is attached and offers plenty of storage not available in many similar condos.

Upstairs is the master suite along with the two additional bedrooms and the guest bathroom. The master has an over-sized closet and a balcony over the garage. The kitchen and bathrooms have been upgraded with granite countertops, freshly painted cabinets, and new finishes. Brand new carpet upstairs and new paint throughout.

This is a must see condo in an ideal location that won't last long!

One year lease minimum
Trash and sewer included with rent
Tenant pays SDG&E, water, and cable/ internet
Refrigerator included without warranty
Washer / Dryer hookups in the garage
No pets, preferred

Call today to schedule your showing! 760-736-3600

(RLNE2401899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road
San Marcos, CA 92078
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 410 W. San Marcos Blvd #120 have any available units?
410 W. San Marcos Blvd #120 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 W. San Marcos Blvd #120 have?
Some of 410 W. San Marcos Blvd #120's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 W. San Marcos Blvd #120 currently offering any rent specials?
410 W. San Marcos Blvd #120 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 W. San Marcos Blvd #120 pet-friendly?
No, 410 W. San Marcos Blvd #120 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 410 W. San Marcos Blvd #120 offer parking?
Yes, 410 W. San Marcos Blvd #120 offers parking.
Does 410 W. San Marcos Blvd #120 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 W. San Marcos Blvd #120 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 W. San Marcos Blvd #120 have a pool?
Yes, 410 W. San Marcos Blvd #120 has a pool.
Does 410 W. San Marcos Blvd #120 have accessible units?
No, 410 W. San Marcos Blvd #120 does not have accessible units.
Does 410 W. San Marcos Blvd #120 have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 W. San Marcos Blvd #120 does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 BedroomsSan Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Pet Friendly PlacesSan Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CAPalm Springs, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San MarcosUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego