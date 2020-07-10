All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

409 Silver Shadow Dr.

409 Silver Shadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

409 Silver Shadow Drive, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4BD 2.5BA 2CAR GARAGE IN GATED COMMUNITY - Lovely 1862 sq. ft. 4BD 2.5 BA House with 2 CAR Garage, Private gated neighborhood in Walnut Hills of San Marcos. This home comes complete with new paint, tile and vaulted ceilings. Living room offers a nice bay window, fireplace and spacious living area that opens to the formal dining area, Kitchen has a lot of cabinet space with gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and a breakfast nook with private entrance to back yard. Large master suite with large walk in closet, bathroom includes his/her sinks and upgraded shower/tub area. Sorry this home does not allow pets and is smoke free. Very close to shopping, dining and easy access to the I-15 and the 78. Gardener included.

(RLNE5347354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Silver Shadow Dr. have any available units?
409 Silver Shadow Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 Silver Shadow Dr. have?
Some of 409 Silver Shadow Dr.'s amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Silver Shadow Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
409 Silver Shadow Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Silver Shadow Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 409 Silver Shadow Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 409 Silver Shadow Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 409 Silver Shadow Dr. offers parking.
Does 409 Silver Shadow Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Silver Shadow Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Silver Shadow Dr. have a pool?
No, 409 Silver Shadow Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 409 Silver Shadow Dr. have accessible units?
No, 409 Silver Shadow Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Silver Shadow Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 Silver Shadow Dr. has units with dishwashers.

