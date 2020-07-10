409 Silver Shadow Dr.

Amenities
4BD 2.5BA 2CAR GARAGE IN GATED COMMUNITY - Lovely 1862 sq. ft. 4BD 2.5 BA House with 2 CAR Garage, Private gated neighborhood in Walnut Hills of San Marcos. This home comes complete with new paint, tile and vaulted ceilings. Living room offers a nice bay window, fireplace and spacious living area that opens to the formal dining area, Kitchen has a lot of cabinet space with gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and a breakfast nook with private entrance to back yard. Large master suite with large walk in closet, bathroom includes his/her sinks and upgraded shower/tub area. Sorry this home does not allow pets and is smoke free. Very close to shopping, dining and easy access to the I-15 and the 78. Gardener included.
(RLNE5347354)