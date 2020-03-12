Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

344 Fitzpatrick Road Unit 103 Available 06/26/20 Pristine, Newly Built Condo in San Marcos! Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Conveniences, & More! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.



In order to proceed, send us an online inquiry through the “Contact Us” button listed on the property you are interested in. Our leasing agent will then reach out to you within 24 hrs to schedule a showing.



This Beautiful Brand New Condo has it All at The Newly Designed and Constructed Viewpointe Commons HOA Community of San Marcos, Ca!



Location, Views, Private Attached Garage Space, New Appliances provided throughout, Private Baths in both Bedrooms, and More!



It offers 2 Beds / 2.5 Bath / 1237 Square Feet / Private Balcony off the Living Room!



It is being offered at $2495 per Month with a One Year Lease Term.

Security Deposit of $2595 will be due at time of acceptance.

First month’s rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.

Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.



Pets will not be considered at this time, Thank you.



This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.



Brand New Appliances Included are: Electric stove, oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer, and dryer units.



HOA Dues paid for by owner.



Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Electric through SDGE, Water through 3rd party sub-meter company Meter Net, and Trash service through EDCO Waste & Recycling.



This home has central heating and AC and is on Sewer.



Interested in nearby schools, check out www.greatschools.org for more info!



Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested.



TV & Wall Mount in Living Room to be left if tenant wishes to use them, can be removed upon request.



A Renter’s Insurance Policy will be required on behalf of the tenant/s residing in the home.



This is an HOA community, if you have any specific pet or parking, etc rules and regulations questions, please ask them ahead of time or request a copy of the HOA rules. Thank you!



We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of signing. Thank you!



To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the specific ad listing seen under Available Rentals page, Click on the Apply Now button. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!



Village Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



*** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? ***

We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS!

Feel free to call us directly at (760) 522-7917 to learn more about our services.

We are here and happy to help you each step of the way!

www.VPMhomes.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5855902)