3105 Roadrunner Rd

Beautiful Single Level Large Home in San Marcos! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Beautifully remodeled 1 story home on a half-acre view lot and private street. As you enter this spacious open plan see the new Brazilian Walnut floors, high baseboards, all new kitchen w/Pecan cabinets, granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances such as, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove and Washer and Dryer. New dual-glazed French doors and windows give lots of light and access to the view. Both baths have new cabinets, granite tops, and beautifully tiled tub and shower enclosures. Its a must see!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,000.



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Joli Ann Leichtag Elementary

Middle School: San Marcos Middle School

High School: San Marcos High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3105-Roadrunner-Road-San-Marcos-CA-92078-1903/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



