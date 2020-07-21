3105 Roadrunner Rd

Amenities
Beautiful Single Level Large Home in San Marcos! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Beautifully remodeled 1 story home on a half-acre view lot and private street. As you enter this spacious open plan see the new Brazilian Walnut floors, high baseboards, all new kitchen w/Pecan cabinets, granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances such as, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove and Washer and Dryer. New dual-glazed French doors and windows give lots of light and access to the view. Both baths have new cabinets, granite tops, and beautifully tiled tub and shower enclosures. Its a must see!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,000.
PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Carpet
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave
Refrigerator
Dining Area
Living Room
1 Story
Laminate Flooring
Garage Laundry
Washer/ Dryer
2 Car Garage
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Joli Ann Leichtag Elementary
Middle School: San Marcos Middle School
High School: San Marcos High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3105-Roadrunner-Road-San-Marcos-CA-92078-1903/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
