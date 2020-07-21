All apartments in San Marcos
3105 Roadrunner Rd
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

3105 Roadrunner Rd

3105 Roadrunner Road · No Longer Available
Location

3105 Roadrunner Road, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Single Level Large Home in San Marcos! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Beautifully remodeled 1 story home on a half-acre view lot and private street. As you enter this spacious open plan see the new Brazilian Walnut floors, high baseboards, all new kitchen w/Pecan cabinets, granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances such as, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove and Washer and Dryer. New dual-glazed French doors and windows give lots of light and access to the view. Both baths have new cabinets, granite tops, and beautifully tiled tub and shower enclosures. Its a must see!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,000.

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Carpet
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave
Refrigerator
Dining Area
Living Room
1 Story
Laminate Flooring
Garage Laundry
Washer/ Dryer
2 Car Garage
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Joli Ann Leichtag Elementary
Middle School: San Marcos Middle School
High School: San Marcos High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3105-Roadrunner-Road-San-Marcos-CA-92078-1903/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5098319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 Roadrunner Rd have any available units?
3105 Roadrunner Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 3105 Roadrunner Rd have?
Some of 3105 Roadrunner Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 Roadrunner Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3105 Roadrunner Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 Roadrunner Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3105 Roadrunner Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3105 Roadrunner Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3105 Roadrunner Rd offers parking.
Does 3105 Roadrunner Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3105 Roadrunner Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 Roadrunner Rd have a pool?
No, 3105 Roadrunner Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3105 Roadrunner Rd have accessible units?
No, 3105 Roadrunner Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 Roadrunner Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3105 Roadrunner Rd has units with dishwashers.
