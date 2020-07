Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Spacious, Clean, move-in ready home located in a great gated community near schools, restaurants, shopping, banks, freeway, and more. Large 3 bedroom, 3 and a half bath townhome with garage, and in-unit laundry. Home is really important in these stay in place days; 3 floors, over 1500 square feet, balcony will give plenty of space. Complex features a clubhouse, gym, pool, spa, bbq grills, and a tot lot.