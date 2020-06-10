2558 Cherimoya Dr

Amenities
NEW CONSTRUCTION - 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath- MOVE IN READY - Property Id: 260923
MOVE-IN READY! NEW CONSTRUCTION, Never Lived In!
2 BED/2.5 BATH - 1 Story Home w/ Premium Finishes
BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR:
- 2 BED/2.5 BATH / 1,188 SqFt
- Dual Master Suites
- High Ceilings
- Plank Flooring Throughout (no carpet!)
- Open Kitchen / Living Area
- Stainless Steel Appliances / Farm Sink
- White Quartz Counters
- Modern Cabinetry
- Tiled Showers w/ Raised Shower Heads
- Full-Size Laundry Machines
- Air Conditioning
- Light and Bright w/ Plenty of Windows and Sliding Glass Doors!
OUTDOOR SPACE:
- Private Back Patio
- Soccer Field Sized Yard!
- 2 Car Attached Garage
Located 4 Miles from Cal State San Marcos! Minutes to 78 and 15 freeways, shopping and dining, beaches and more. Call today for applications!
RENTS $2600 per month with $2600 Security Deposit. Resident responsible for utilities. Pet Rent $100 per month, 1 pet ok. 12 Month Lease. Must have good credit and verifiable income 2.5x monthly rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260923
Property Id 260923
(RLNE5701207)