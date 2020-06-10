2558 Cherimoya Dr

Amenities

NEW CONSTRUCTION - 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath- MOVE IN READY - Property Id: 260923



MOVE-IN READY! NEW CONSTRUCTION, Never Lived In!

2 BED/2.5 BATH - 1 Story Home w/ Premium Finishes



BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR:

- 2 BED/2.5 BATH / 1,188 SqFt

- Dual Master Suites

- High Ceilings

- Plank Flooring Throughout (no carpet!)

- Open Kitchen / Living Area

- Stainless Steel Appliances / Farm Sink

- White Quartz Counters

- Modern Cabinetry

- Tiled Showers w/ Raised Shower Heads

- Full-Size Laundry Machines

- Air Conditioning

- Light and Bright w/ Plenty of Windows and Sliding Glass Doors!



OUTDOOR SPACE:

- Private Back Patio

- Soccer Field Sized Yard!

- 2 Car Attached Garage



Located 4 Miles from Cal State San Marcos! Minutes to 78 and 15 freeways, shopping and dining, beaches and more. Call today for applications!



RENTS $2600 per month with $2600 Security Deposit. Resident responsible for utilities. Pet Rent $100 per month, 1 pet ok. 12 Month Lease. Must have good credit and verifiable income 2.5x monthly rent.

