Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

2474 Antlers Way

2474 Antlers · No Longer Available
Location

2474 Antlers, San Marcos, CA 92078
University Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Townhome in San Elijo - This townhome is located on the edge of San Elijo and Carlsbad has 3 full bedrooms, a den, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car attached garage!

Built in 2013, the kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash and cabinetry, refrigerator, and a large island with a built-in sink. Directly off the kitchen is a spacious dining area with natural light pouring through the windows.

The home also offers a master suite with walk-in closet, central AC, stackable washer and dryer, and an outdoor patio!

The resort style community has a pool and spa, fire pit, BBQ area, and playground!

The unit can come partially furnished if desired.

No pets please
Available November15th
12-month lease minimum
Owner pays water & gardener
Tenant pays SDG&E & trash

(RLNE3715555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2474 Antlers Way have any available units?
2474 Antlers Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 2474 Antlers Way have?
Some of 2474 Antlers Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2474 Antlers Way currently offering any rent specials?
2474 Antlers Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2474 Antlers Way pet-friendly?
No, 2474 Antlers Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 2474 Antlers Way offer parking?
Yes, 2474 Antlers Way offers parking.
Does 2474 Antlers Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2474 Antlers Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2474 Antlers Way have a pool?
Yes, 2474 Antlers Way has a pool.
Does 2474 Antlers Way have accessible units?
No, 2474 Antlers Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2474 Antlers Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2474 Antlers Way does not have units with dishwashers.

