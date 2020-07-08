2474 Antlers Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful Townhome in San Elijo - This townhome is located on the edge of San Elijo and Carlsbad has 3 full bedrooms, a den, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car attached garage!



Built in 2013, the kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash and cabinetry, refrigerator, and a large island with a built-in sink. Directly off the kitchen is a spacious dining area with natural light pouring through the windows.



The home also offers a master suite with walk-in closet, central AC, stackable washer and dryer, and an outdoor patio!



The resort style community has a pool and spa, fire pit, BBQ area, and playground!



The unit can come partially furnished if desired.



No pets please

Available November15th

12-month lease minimum

Owner pays water & gardener

Tenant pays SDG&E & trash



(RLNE3715555)