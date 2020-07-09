All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 2428 Sentinel Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
2428 Sentinel Ln
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

2428 Sentinel Ln

2428 Sentinel · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2428 Sentinel, San Marcos, CA 92078
University Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
alarm system
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning 3 Story 3BR 2.5BA Condo. Wood Floor. Gourmet Kitchen. Pool/BBQ & More! - Beautiful, spacious 3 story, upgraded 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo. Gourmet kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and large island. Hardwood floors, recessed lighting and granite counter tops in bathrooms add comfort and class. 2-Car garage with storage racks, 2 assigned spaces and 2 guest passes. Privileges to common area BBQ center, pool, fire pit and playground make living the dream a reality in the community of Magnolia at Old Creek Ranch! Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal.
Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner covers landscape, water and HOA.

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957

If you are interested in buying or selling a home; let Palomar Property Services help!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5492915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2428 Sentinel Ln have any available units?
2428 Sentinel Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 2428 Sentinel Ln have?
Some of 2428 Sentinel Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2428 Sentinel Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2428 Sentinel Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 Sentinel Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2428 Sentinel Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2428 Sentinel Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2428 Sentinel Ln offers parking.
Does 2428 Sentinel Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2428 Sentinel Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 Sentinel Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2428 Sentinel Ln has a pool.
Does 2428 Sentinel Ln have accessible units?
No, 2428 Sentinel Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 Sentinel Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2428 Sentinel Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road
San Marcos, CA 92078
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Pet Friendly Places
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego