2428 Sentinel Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly alarm system fire pit parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage

Stunning 3 Story 3BR 2.5BA Condo. Wood Floor. Gourmet Kitchen. Pool/BBQ & More! - Beautiful, spacious 3 story, upgraded 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo. Gourmet kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and large island. Hardwood floors, recessed lighting and granite counter tops in bathrooms add comfort and class. 2-Car garage with storage racks, 2 assigned spaces and 2 guest passes. Privileges to common area BBQ center, pool, fire pit and playground make living the dream a reality in the community of Magnolia at Old Creek Ranch! Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal.

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner covers landscape, water and HOA.



Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5492915)