San Marcos, CA
231 Aurora Ave
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

231 Aurora Ave

231 Aurora Avenue · No Longer Available
San Marcos
Village O
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

231 Aurora Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great 2 Bed 2 Bath end unit in the gated community of Campaa - Great 2 bedroom 2 Bath end unit located close to absolutely everything! Entry to the unit is at the garage level then ascend the stairs to a very large and comfortable family room that divides the two bedrooms. Kitchen is located right in the middle of the unit adjacent to the dining area or take your refreshments outside and enjoy the deck for dining or beverages. Single car garage houses a full sized washer and dryer and plenty of storage.
This townhouse is located right down the street from CSU San Marcos and just a quick walk to the corner for coffee. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeways.

Available now!

For more information:
Jeff Erwin
Erwin Property Management
www.erwinmanagement.com
760-233-7721

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5148775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Aurora Ave have any available units?
231 Aurora Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 Aurora Ave have?
Some of 231 Aurora Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Aurora Ave currently offering any rent specials?
231 Aurora Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Aurora Ave pet-friendly?
No, 231 Aurora Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 231 Aurora Ave offer parking?
Yes, 231 Aurora Ave offers parking.
Does 231 Aurora Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 Aurora Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Aurora Ave have a pool?
Yes, 231 Aurora Ave has a pool.
Does 231 Aurora Ave have accessible units?
No, 231 Aurora Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Aurora Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 Aurora Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
