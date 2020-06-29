231 Aurora Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool playground

Great 2 Bed 2 Bath end unit in the gated community of Campaa - Great 2 bedroom 2 Bath end unit located close to absolutely everything! Entry to the unit is at the garage level then ascend the stairs to a very large and comfortable family room that divides the two bedrooms. Kitchen is located right in the middle of the unit adjacent to the dining area or take your refreshments outside and enjoy the deck for dining or beverages. Single car garage houses a full sized washer and dryer and plenty of storage.

This townhouse is located right down the street from CSU San Marcos and just a quick walk to the corner for coffee. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeways.



Available now!



For more information:

Jeff Erwin

Erwin Property Management

www.erwinmanagement.com

760-233-7721



No Pets Allowed



