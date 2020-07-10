All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2251 Flatiron

2251 Flatiron Way · No Longer Available
Location

2251 Flatiron Way, San Marcos, CA 92078
University Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
Look no further! Ideal location. Private end unit! Convenient to San Elijo Middle and San Marcos High School. Live in the highly desirable Laurel neighborhood of twin homes! Private, quiet end unit with tons of light. Close to tot lot & fire pit areas. Guest parking close. Large island for prepping & entertaining. Open concept floor plan. Ample storage & abundant cabinets. Ceiling Fans. Patio area with pavers & artificial turf. AC installed. His/her closets in master bedroom. New carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2251 Flatiron have any available units?
2251 Flatiron doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 2251 Flatiron have?
Some of 2251 Flatiron's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2251 Flatiron currently offering any rent specials?
2251 Flatiron is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2251 Flatiron pet-friendly?
No, 2251 Flatiron is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 2251 Flatiron offer parking?
Yes, 2251 Flatiron offers parking.
Does 2251 Flatiron have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2251 Flatiron offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2251 Flatiron have a pool?
Yes, 2251 Flatiron has a pool.
Does 2251 Flatiron have accessible units?
No, 2251 Flatiron does not have accessible units.
Does 2251 Flatiron have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2251 Flatiron has units with dishwashers.
