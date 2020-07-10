2251 Flatiron

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking playground pool guest parking

Look no further! Ideal location. Private end unit! Convenient to San Elijo Middle and San Marcos High School. Live in the highly desirable Laurel neighborhood of twin homes! Private, quiet end unit with tons of light. Close to tot lot & fire pit areas. Guest parking close. Large island for prepping & entertaining. Open concept floor plan. Ample storage & abundant cabinets. Ceiling Fans. Patio area with pavers & artificial turf. AC installed. His/her closets in master bedroom. New carpet.