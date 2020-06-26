217 Woodland Parkway Unit 225

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Upstairs 1/Bed 1/Bath Woodland Parkway Full Size Washer/Dryer in unit - Great Mission Park Complex, Tennis Court, Community Pool/Spa, Breezy upstairs unit. Super nice unit, ready for immediate occupancy.



- 1 Assigned parking

- Wall A/C and Heat

- Granite Counter Tops

- Fireplace

- Dishwasher

- Refrigerator

- Full Size Washer/Dryer

- Tiled Living Areas w/Carpeted Bedroom

- Ceiling Fan

- Balcony

- Plenty of storage

- Modern and bright



TERMS: 12 months



APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS

- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)

- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete

- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in total household income.

- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable

- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property

- This is a nonsmoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.



-PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider your WELL-BEHAVED PET for additional deposit $500. Pet inspection fee to paid in advance $80.00. Photo of pet should be submitted with your application. No dangerous breeds or puppies under the age of 18 months-no exceptions. Small = under 35lbs no exception.



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: This home is on a self-showing lockbox.



- PARKING: 1 assigned spot and visitor parking



- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay SDGE, Water, Trash and Sewer included in monthly rent



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Sorry, we do not accept section 8 currently*



5th Avenue Property Management



CABRE 01904403



***5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws***



(RLNE2345165)