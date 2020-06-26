All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 217 Woodland Parkway Unit 225.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
217 Woodland Parkway Unit 225
Last updated June 2 2019 at 9:23 AM

217 Woodland Parkway Unit 225

217 Woodland Pkwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

217 Woodland Pkwy, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Upstairs 1/Bed 1/Bath Woodland Parkway Full Size Washer/Dryer in unit - Great Mission Park Complex, Tennis Court, Community Pool/Spa, Breezy upstairs unit. Super nice unit, ready for immediate occupancy.

- 1 Assigned parking
- Wall A/C and Heat
- Granite Counter Tops
- Fireplace
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator
- Full Size Washer/Dryer
- Tiled Living Areas w/Carpeted Bedroom
- Ceiling Fan
- Balcony
- Plenty of storage
- Modern and bright

TERMS: 12 months

APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS
- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)
- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete
- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in total household income.
- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable
- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property
- This is a nonsmoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.

-PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider your WELL-BEHAVED PET for additional deposit $500. Pet inspection fee to paid in advance $80.00. Photo of pet should be submitted with your application. No dangerous breeds or puppies under the age of 18 months-no exceptions. Small = under 35lbs no exception.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: This home is on a self-showing lockbox.

- PARKING: 1 assigned spot and visitor parking

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay SDGE, Water, Trash and Sewer included in monthly rent

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Sorry, we do not accept section 8 currently*

5th Avenue Property Management

CABRE 01904403

***5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws***

(RLNE2345165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Woodland Parkway Unit 225 have any available units?
217 Woodland Parkway Unit 225 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 Woodland Parkway Unit 225 have?
Some of 217 Woodland Parkway Unit 225's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Woodland Parkway Unit 225 currently offering any rent specials?
217 Woodland Parkway Unit 225 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Woodland Parkway Unit 225 pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 Woodland Parkway Unit 225 is pet friendly.
Does 217 Woodland Parkway Unit 225 offer parking?
Yes, 217 Woodland Parkway Unit 225 offers parking.
Does 217 Woodland Parkway Unit 225 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 Woodland Parkway Unit 225 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Woodland Parkway Unit 225 have a pool?
Yes, 217 Woodland Parkway Unit 225 has a pool.
Does 217 Woodland Parkway Unit 225 have accessible units?
No, 217 Woodland Parkway Unit 225 does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Woodland Parkway Unit 225 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Woodland Parkway Unit 225 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego