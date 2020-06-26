217 Woodland Parkway Unit 225

Amenities
Upstairs 1/Bed 1/Bath Woodland Parkway Full Size Washer/Dryer in unit - Great Mission Park Complex, Tennis Court, Community Pool/Spa, Breezy upstairs unit. Super nice unit, ready for immediate occupancy.
- 1 Assigned parking
- Wall A/C and Heat
- Granite Counter Tops
- Fireplace
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator
- Full Size Washer/Dryer
- Tiled Living Areas w/Carpeted Bedroom
- Ceiling Fan
- Balcony
- Plenty of storage
- Modern and bright
TERMS: 12 months
APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS
- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)
- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete
- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in total household income.
- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable
- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property
- This is a nonsmoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.
-PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider your WELL-BEHAVED PET for additional deposit $500. Pet inspection fee to paid in advance $80.00. Photo of pet should be submitted with your application. No dangerous breeds or puppies under the age of 18 months-no exceptions. Small = under 35lbs no exception.
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: This home is on a self-showing lockbox.
- PARKING: 1 assigned spot and visitor parking
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay SDGE, Water, Trash and Sewer included in monthly rent
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Sorry, we do not accept section 8 currently*
5th Avenue Property Management
CABRE 01904403
***5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws***
(RLNE2345165)