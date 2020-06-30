2150 Cosmo Way

Amenities

** OPEN HOUSE SAT. 6/1 FROM 11AM-11:30AM ** Gorgeous condo in the Solaire neighborhood! 3 Bedrooms/3 baths, 2 car attached garage with storage space & beautiful upgrades throughout including upgraded kitchen with silestone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom paint, hardwood flooring, premium tile & carpet, ceiling fans, signature Control4 home automation system and high tech energy systems & more! Community pool/spa & barbecue area. no pets preferred. Desirable schools. Ready for immediate move-in. A must see!Solaire community of Old Creek Ranch offers playgrounds, community pool, spa, firepit and is near the San Elijo neighborhood with ballparks, soccer field, picnic tables, bbq, playgrounds, dog park, community center...and all within walking distance. This townhome is a corner unit and features an open kitchen, dining & living room & full bed/bath on the main living floor along with 2 beautiful bedrooms & 2 full baths upstairs (includes laundry closet). Special upgrades & features throughout include hardwood, premium tile and carpet, custom paint, ceiling fans, closet built-ins, kitchen with Silestone style counters, stainless steel appliances, eat-in bar and much more!! 2 car attached garage. Balcony with community views. Solaire Signature Control4 home Automation system and high tech energy systems...Ethernet, CAT 5 wiring throughout and so much more! Community pool/bbq lounge & so much more. Sorry no pets. Room dimensions & sq footage are approximate, per builder & assessor`s record. All MLS & marketing info is approximate & not guaranteed.