All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 2150 Cosmo Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
2150 Cosmo Way
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:48 AM

2150 Cosmo Way

2150 Cosmo Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2150 Cosmo Way, San Marcos, CA 92078
University Commons

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
** OPEN HOUSE SAT. 6/1 FROM 11AM-11:30AM ** Gorgeous condo in the Solaire neighborhood! 3 Bedrooms/3 baths, 2 car attached garage with storage space & beautiful upgrades throughout including upgraded kitchen with silestone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom paint, hardwood flooring, premium tile & carpet, ceiling fans, signature Control4 home automation system and high tech energy systems & more! Community pool/spa & barbecue area. no pets preferred. Desirable schools. Ready for immediate move-in. A must see!Solaire community of Old Creek Ranch offers playgrounds, community pool, spa, firepit and is near the San Elijo neighborhood with ballparks, soccer field, picnic tables, bbq, playgrounds, dog park, community center...and all within walking distance. This townhome is a corner unit and features an open kitchen, dining & living room & full bed/bath on the main living floor along with 2 beautiful bedrooms & 2 full baths upstairs (includes laundry closet). Special upgrades & features throughout include hardwood, premium tile and carpet, custom paint, ceiling fans, closet built-ins, kitchen with Silestone style counters, stainless steel appliances, eat-in bar and much more!! 2 car attached garage. Balcony with community views. Solaire Signature Control4 home Automation system and high tech energy systems...Ethernet, CAT 5 wiring throughout and so much more! Community pool/bbq lounge & so much more. Sorry no pets. Room dimensions & sq footage are approximate, per builder & assessor`s record. All MLS & marketing info is approximate & not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 Cosmo Way have any available units?
2150 Cosmo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 2150 Cosmo Way have?
Some of 2150 Cosmo Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2150 Cosmo Way currently offering any rent specials?
2150 Cosmo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 Cosmo Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2150 Cosmo Way is pet friendly.
Does 2150 Cosmo Way offer parking?
Yes, 2150 Cosmo Way offers parking.
Does 2150 Cosmo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2150 Cosmo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 Cosmo Way have a pool?
Yes, 2150 Cosmo Way has a pool.
Does 2150 Cosmo Way have accessible units?
No, 2150 Cosmo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 Cosmo Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2150 Cosmo Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Places
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CAPalm Springs, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego