1684 Lighthouse Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool bbq/grill garage

Spacious 4 BR, 2.5 BA in Promontory Ridge in San Elijo Hills Community that is centrally located to walking trails and community park. Property features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, porcelain tile flooring in entry way, kitchen, and living room with all new cali-vinyl plank flooring upstairs. Backyard features a built in BBQ and salt water pool that is perfect for entertaining. Top notch schools and location make this property a must see!! Property features central AC, laundry room conveniently located upstairs, and landscape maintenance included