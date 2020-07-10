All apartments in San Marcos
1684 Lighthouse Road
1684 Lighthouse Road

1684 Lighthouse Road · No Longer Available
Location

1684 Lighthouse Road, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b8040ec0f6 ----
Spacious 4 BR, 2.5 BA in Promontory Ridge in San Elijo Hills Community that is centrally located to walking trails and community park. Property features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, porcelain tile flooring in entry way, kitchen, and living room with all new cali-vinyl plank flooring upstairs. Backyard features a built in BBQ and salt water pool that is perfect for entertaining. Top notch schools and location make this property a must see!! Property features central AC, laundry room conveniently located upstairs, and landscape maintenance included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1684 Lighthouse Road have any available units?
1684 Lighthouse Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1684 Lighthouse Road have?
Some of 1684 Lighthouse Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1684 Lighthouse Road currently offering any rent specials?
1684 Lighthouse Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1684 Lighthouse Road pet-friendly?
No, 1684 Lighthouse Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1684 Lighthouse Road offer parking?
Yes, 1684 Lighthouse Road offers parking.
Does 1684 Lighthouse Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1684 Lighthouse Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1684 Lighthouse Road have a pool?
Yes, 1684 Lighthouse Road has a pool.
Does 1684 Lighthouse Road have accessible units?
No, 1684 Lighthouse Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1684 Lighthouse Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1684 Lighthouse Road does not have units with dishwashers.
