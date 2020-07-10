1684 Lighthouse Road

Amenities
Spacious 4 BR, 2.5 BA in Promontory Ridge in San Elijo Hills Community that is centrally located to walking trails and community park. Property features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, porcelain tile flooring in entry way, kitchen, and living room with all new cali-vinyl plank flooring upstairs. Backyard features a built in BBQ and salt water pool that is perfect for entertaining. Top notch schools and location make this property a must see!! Property features central AC, laundry room conveniently located upstairs, and landscape maintenance included