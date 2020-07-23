1446 Clearview Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Available 08/01/20 San Elijo retreat in quiet gated community - Property Id: 320078



Experience peaceful luxury in this rarely available end unit townhouse with private 2-car attached garage. Spacious open floorplan with living area, private deck, 2 bedrooms and laundry on the 2nd floor, master bed/bath on the 3rd floor. Enjoy ocean breezes in the summer, cozy fireplace in the winter! Located in the lush, gated community of Westridge, this home is a short walk from schools, parks, and San Elijo Hills shopping. Complex includes resort-like pool and spa. Quiet neighborhood close to beach, hiking and mountain bike trails. Top rated San Marcos schools. Rent includes trash, & all amenities.

No Pets Allowed



