Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1446 Clearview Way

1446 Clearview Way · (858) 207-3174
Location

1446 Clearview Way, San Marcos, CA 92078

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3150 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1442 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available 08/01/20 San Elijo retreat in quiet gated community - Property Id: 320078

Coming soon!
Experience peaceful luxury in this rarely available end unit townhouse with private 2-car attached garage. Spacious open floorplan with living area, private deck, 2 bedrooms and laundry on the 2nd floor, master bed/bath on the 3rd floor. Enjoy ocean breezes in the summer, cozy fireplace in the winter! Located in the lush, gated community of Westridge, this home is a short walk from schools, parks, and San Elijo Hills shopping. Complex includes resort-like pool and spa. Quiet neighborhood close to beach, hiking and mountain bike trails. Top rated San Marcos schools. Rent includes trash, & all amenities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1446-clearview-way-san-marcos-ca/320078
Property Id 320078

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5961585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1446 Clearview Way have any available units?
1446 Clearview Way has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1446 Clearview Way have?
Some of 1446 Clearview Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1446 Clearview Way currently offering any rent specials?
1446 Clearview Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1446 Clearview Way pet-friendly?
No, 1446 Clearview Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1446 Clearview Way offer parking?
Yes, 1446 Clearview Way offers parking.
Does 1446 Clearview Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1446 Clearview Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1446 Clearview Way have a pool?
Yes, 1446 Clearview Way has a pool.
Does 1446 Clearview Way have accessible units?
No, 1446 Clearview Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1446 Clearview Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1446 Clearview Way has units with dishwashers.
