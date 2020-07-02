All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

1245 Avenida Fragata

1245 Avenida Fragata · No Longer Available
Location

1245 Avenida Fragata, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderfully Updated Home in Santa Fe Hills - Tastefully updated home in sought after Santa Fe Hills in San Marcos offers re-engineered Hardwood floors and designer paint throughout, Fabulous kitchen includes custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hammered copper farm sink, wine fridge and kitchen bar with pendant lights. Crown molding, plantation shutters and ceiling fans throughout, Enjoy covered dining in the back yard. Santa Fe Hills has a community park and is perfectly located in San Marcos. Attractively priced at $3,000 plus a solar payment of $150/month which will surely lower your energy expense! One or two-year lease is available. Call/text Francis Taylor Property Management at 760-690-6707.

DRE 01940903

(RLNE5361328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 Avenida Fragata have any available units?
1245 Avenida Fragata doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1245 Avenida Fragata have?
Some of 1245 Avenida Fragata's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 Avenida Fragata currently offering any rent specials?
1245 Avenida Fragata is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 Avenida Fragata pet-friendly?
Yes, 1245 Avenida Fragata is pet friendly.
Does 1245 Avenida Fragata offer parking?
No, 1245 Avenida Fragata does not offer parking.
Does 1245 Avenida Fragata have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 Avenida Fragata does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 Avenida Fragata have a pool?
No, 1245 Avenida Fragata does not have a pool.
Does 1245 Avenida Fragata have accessible units?
No, 1245 Avenida Fragata does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 Avenida Fragata have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245 Avenida Fragata does not have units with dishwashers.

