1245 Avenida Fragata

Wonderfully Updated Home in Santa Fe Hills - Tastefully updated home in sought after Santa Fe Hills in San Marcos offers re-engineered Hardwood floors and designer paint throughout, Fabulous kitchen includes custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hammered copper farm sink, wine fridge and kitchen bar with pendant lights. Crown molding, plantation shutters and ceiling fans throughout, Enjoy covered dining in the back yard. Santa Fe Hills has a community park and is perfectly located in San Marcos. Attractively priced at $3,000 plus a solar payment of $150/month which will surely lower your energy expense! One or two-year lease is available. Call/text Francis Taylor Property Management at 760-690-6707.



