Elan at River Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse elevator gym pool package receiving tennis court cats allowed garage parking courtyard game room hot tub internet access internet cafe pool table

North San Jose Studio, One and Two Bedroom Apartments Connected to River Oaks Retail and Near the Airport and Downtown.



Élan at River Oaks Apartments has been redesigned inside and out for the Silicon Valley mover who craves sleek architecture and a distinctive urban chic vibe. This San Jose apartment community’s classic styling and luxurious amenities make it a great place for entertaining guests, lively conversation, people watching, and experiencing the undeniable networking opportunities in the capital of the Silicon Valley.



Relax by one of the resort-style pools, break a sweat in the fitness center, or simply stroll along serene waterscapes and lakes. Unwind with your friends in the gaming lounge outfitted with Wii and PlayStation or get your game going out on the tennis courts. The resident lounge and gourmet kitchen are the perfect location to host your next holiday get together.



From the moment you enter these San Jose apartments you’ll sense the passion in the workman