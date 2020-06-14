Apartment List
/
CA
/
campbell
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:33 AM

135 Apartments for rent in Campbell, CA with garage

Campbell apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Campbell
11 Units Available
Revere Campbell
1725 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,295
1233 sqft
Conveniently located between Los Gatos Creek and the Hamilton Shopping Center in Campbell. Interior amenities include Euro-style cabinetry, modern Whirlpool appliances, and walk-in closets. Pool, garden, and gym available for residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Campbell
10 Units Available
The Franciscan Apartments
601 Almarida Dr, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1000 sqft
Units include fully-equipped kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces and washer and dryer. Community has a pool, hot tub and gym. Great location in Silicon Valley close to Santana Row and downtown San Jose.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Central Campbell
15 Units Available
Avalon Campbell
508 Railway Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,687
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,009
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Hardwood floors and air conditioning. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances. Olympic-size pool and dog park on site. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Central Campbell
2 Units Available
Orchard City Lofts
190 Dillon Avenue, Campbell, CA
Studio
$2,500
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,125
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Reimagine your world in our brand new 1, 2 and 2 bedroom + loft luxury residences located just steps from the vibrant shopping, dining, and nightlife of Downtown Campbell. Please call us for an appointment today!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Campbell
1 Unit Available
Villas at Campbell
1670 Whitwood Lane #1, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,349
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Central Campbell
1 Unit Available
207 Malley Way
207 Malley Way, Campbell, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,295
2166 sqft
Touring Options: *PLEASE NOTE: In order to deter potential scammer activity, we have this property set up in SAFE mode. All viewings will need to be approved prior. Cal-Western Property Management will never ask you to wire funds.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Tomas
1 Unit Available
1840 Los Encantos Ct
1840 Los Encantos Court, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1739 sqft
LOS GATOS - Town House with designer updates throughout - LOS GATOS Type: Townhouse Address: 1840 Los Encantos Ct, Los Gatos, CA. 95032 Location: Pollard Rd, More Ave Rooms: 3 bedroom ,2.5 bathrooms, two story, two car garage, Sq. feet:1739 approx.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Tomas
1 Unit Available
725 W Hacienda Ave Campbell
725 West Hacienda Avenue, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1670 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months plus Move In discount of 75% Off if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Campbell
1 Unit Available
408 Darryl Dr
408 Darryl Drive, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1400 sqft
Great Location with Fireplace and Hardwood Floors - This is an ideal location is in the West Campbell neighborhood in Campbell.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
San Tomas
1 Unit Available
1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd
1162 South San Tomas Aquino Road, Campbell, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,950
3048 sqft
Absolutely stunning one of a kind newly built Campbell home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
San Tomas
1 Unit Available
1153 Capri Dr
1153 Capri Drive, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1383 sqft
Located off Hacienda Avenue near Winchester Blvd. This two story Townhome is feels like a single family home because there are no common walls within the living quarters.
Results within 1 mile of Campbell
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
12 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1385 sqft
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
20 Units Available
Aventino
200 Winchester Cir, Los Gatos, CA
Studio
$2,548
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,410
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,887
1333 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. Units feature wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, plush carpeting and modern detailing. Community is close to the Los Gatos Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Magliocco-Huff
6 Units Available
Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,931
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the city. On-site cooking pavilion, resort-style heated pool, outdoor fireplace, and a fitness center. Large kitchens with granite countertops and steel appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
The Villas
1 Unit Available
527 Villa Centre WAY
527 Villa Centre Way, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,445
1740 sqft
Upscale, modern, secure & private single-family home within a 5 min. walk (600 ft.) of Santana Row & and 8 min. walk to Valley Fair Mall.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Doerr-Steindorf
1 Unit Available
1832 Alta Mira PL
1832 Alta Mira Pl, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
720 sqft
Quiet, very low density cul-de-sac location with plenty of street parking. Big front & rear yards with access from kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Farnam
1 Unit Available
2288 Shelley Avenue
2288 Shelley Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1259 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bucknall
1 Unit Available
2418 Grandby Dr
2418 Grandby Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1379 sqft
2418 Grandby Dr Available 06/16/20 Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath West San Jose Gem! Campbell Union Schools! - This beautiful updated west San Jose home features gleaming hardwood floors, updated light fixtures, recessed lighting, dual pane windows and

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
117 Casitas Bulevar
117 Casitas Bulevar, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1268 sqft
Newly Remodeled End Unit with over 200K in Upgrades in Los Gatos Gated Community of Rinconada Hills - Welcome home to luxury living at its finest! Rinconada Hills Gated Community offers many amenities right outside your door step! Enjoy peace of

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cambrian
1 Unit Available
2092 Cirone Way
2092 Cirone Way, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1750 sqft
Cambrian 3BR/2BA Home Near HWY 85 & 17! - Lovely & Spacious home in the Cambrian Park Neighborhood w/ Hardwood Floors, Newer Paint Throughout Interior, Newer Window Coverings & Dual Pane Windows. Covered Patio leading into a large Backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Campbell
1 Unit Available
4070 Bismarck Dr
4070 Bismarck Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
950 sqft
Fantastic Duplex in Prime Bay Area Location - Wonderfully kept duplex conveniently located in the Campbell area. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to shopping, restaurants, schools, and major commuting routes.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Willow Glen
1 Unit Available
1670 Hicks Ave
1670 Hicks Avenue, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1450 sqft
1670 Hicks Ave Available 06/27/20 Elegant and charming home in Willow Glen - This stunningly updated home is both elegant and charming. Home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with amazing attention to detail inside and out.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Campbell
1 Unit Available
1344 PILAND DRIVE
1344 Piland Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1248 sqft
1344 PILAND DRIVE Available 07/01/20 CAMPBELL AREA - Nicely updated home in great condition.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Lane
1 Unit Available
4893 Clarendon Drive
4893 Clarendon Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath + Bonus Room/Office in West San Jose - Country Lane! - This beautifully updated West San Jose home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a bonus room/office.
City Guide for Campbell, CA

"God bless the concrete and the chaos it keeps / This town belongs to me / The wind from the ocean it whistles in trees / This town belongs to me." (-- Lars Frederiksen and the Bastards, "Campbell, CA" )

Psychics, skaters, punk rockers and scholars all of them have called Campbell, California their home over time. Sandwiched between San Jose and Los Gatos, Campbell owes a lot of its growth in the last few decades to the success of the Silicon Valley start-ups that have called it and the surrounding area home. The city of Campbell itself is almost entirely residential, but it is very lively and active: the citizens are always on the go.

Having trouble with Craigslist Campbell? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Campbell, CA

Campbell apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Campbell 1 BedroomsCampbell 2 BedroomsCampbell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCampbell 3 BedroomsCampbell Accessible ApartmentsCampbell Apartments with Balcony
Campbell Apartments with GarageCampbell Apartments with GymCampbell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCampbell Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCampbell Apartments with ParkingCampbell Apartments with Pool
Campbell Apartments with Washer-DryerCampbell Dog Friendly ApartmentsCampbell Furnished ApartmentsCampbell Pet Friendly PlacesCampbell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CA
Pleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CABurlingame, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CampbellWest Campbell
Union

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco