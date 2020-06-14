229 Apartments for rent in Saratoga, CA with garage

Apartment List
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Saratoga Woods
1 Unit Available
19405 Vineyard Lane
19405 Vineyard Lane, Saratoga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
948 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Saratoga $3000 Available August 1st Great location! Unit is currently occupied please view attached video https://www.youtube.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Douglas-Horseshoe
1 Unit Available
19908 Bella Vista Avenue
19908 Bella Vista Avenue, Saratoga, CA
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
5500 sqft
SARATOGA - Executive estate nestled under majestic oak trees near downtown Saratoga. - Saratoga Type: Single Family Home Address: 19908 Bella Vista Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070 Location: Los Gatos- Saratoga Rd, Horseshoe Rooms: 5 bedrooms, 4.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arguello
1 Unit Available
12641 SARATOGA SUNNYVALE RD
12641 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Road, Saratoga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1000 sqft
Saratoga Home- 2 bedroom, 1 bath - Type: Single Family Home Address: 13641 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Rd, Saratoga, Ca 95070 Location: Cox Ave, HWY 85 Rooms: 2 bedrooms,1 full bathroom Sq. feet: 1000 sq feet Details: One story single family 1,000 sq ft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Saratoga Village
1 Unit Available
20810 4TH Street Unit 4
20810 4th St, Saratoga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1158 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This appealing, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental in the serene Saratoga Village neighborhood in Saratoga has all the functional

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
El Quito
1 Unit Available
18533 Paseo Lado
18533 Paseo Lado, Saratoga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,099
1350 sqft
WATCH THE VIRTUAL TOUR : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wTMnTKLRGEC Come check out this 3-bed, 1.5-bath single family home, a rare find in this coveted Saratoga neighborhood.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
El Quito
1 Unit Available
12642 Biarritz Lane
12642 Biarritz Lane, Saratoga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1655 sqft
Immaculate 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Level Saratoga Townhome! - Must see to appreciate this well maintained and updated 3 bedroom 2 bath end-unit townhome in the quaint desirable Chardonnay of Saratoga Community! Home features laminate flooring,

1 of 15

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Bucknall
1 Unit Available
18241 CLEMSON AVENUE
18241 Clemson Avenue, Saratoga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1400 sqft
18241 CLEMSON AVENUE Available 05/21/20 SARATOGA - Nice updated home in Saratoga with covered patio. - Saratoga CALL FOR APPOINTMENT @ 408-355-1519. PLEASE DO NOT EMAIL.
Results within 1 mile of Saratoga
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Campbell
1 Unit Available
Villas at Campbell
1670 Whitwood Lane #1, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,349
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Tomas
1 Unit Available
1840 Los Encantos Ct
1840 Los Encantos Court, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1739 sqft
LOS GATOS - Town House with designer updates throughout - LOS GATOS Type: Townhouse Address: 1840 Los Encantos Ct, Los Gatos, CA. 95032 Location: Pollard Rd, More Ave Rooms: 3 bedroom ,2.5 bathrooms, two story, two car garage, Sq. feet:1739 approx.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rogers
1 Unit Available
1134 Del Cambre Dr
1134 Del Cambre Drive, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,099
1607 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bucknall
1 Unit Available
2418 Grandby Dr
2418 Grandby Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1379 sqft
2418 Grandby Dr Available 06/16/20 Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath West San Jose Gem! Campbell Union Schools! - This beautiful updated west San Jose home features gleaming hardwood floors, updated light fixtures, recessed lighting, dual pane windows and

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rainbow
1 Unit Available
1408 Miller Ave
1408 Miller Avenue, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,195
3332 sqft
Beautiful, Spacious and Well Appointed 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom West SJ Home - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home in desirable West San Jose neighborhood within walking distance to top Cupertino schools.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
117 Casitas Bulevar
117 Casitas Bulevar, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1268 sqft
Newly Remodeled End Unit with over 200K in Upgrades in Los Gatos Gated Community of Rinconada Hills - Welcome home to luxury living at its finest! Rinconada Hills Gated Community offers many amenities right outside your door step! Enjoy peace of

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1553 Aster Lane
1553 Aster Lane, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1700 sqft
1553 Aster Lane Available 06/21/20 Cozy3 bedroom 2 Bath with Award winning Cupertino Schools - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a quiet neighborhood just off Stelling Avenue, close to Kennedy Junior High and Monte Vista High.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Lane
1 Unit Available
4893 Clarendon Drive
4893 Clarendon Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath + Bonus Room/Office in West San Jose - Country Lane! - This beautifully updated West San Jose home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a bonus room/office.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
218 Altura Vis
218 Altura Vista, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2230 sqft
Updated beautiful townhouse in a great location at the top of Altura Vista in a cul de sac. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. High vaulted ceilings in the living room gives the property an airy and spacious feel.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hillside
1 Unit Available
18510 Beck Ave
18510 Beck Avenue, Monte Sereno, CA
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
6893 sqft
Stunning Monte Sereno Villa nestled right into the hillside of the Los Gatos Mountains. Located only a few minutes from downtown Los Gatos, this home has all the amenities needed for a luxurious lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Saratoga
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
33 Units Available
Cobalt Apartments
50 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,793
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,486
1187 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and custom finishes. Tenants get access to a pool and hot tub, courtyard and clubhouse. Easy access to I-280 and the San Tomas Expressway. Close to Pruneridge Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
43 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,569
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,583
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,050
1245 sqft
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Campbell
11 Units Available
Revere Campbell
1725 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,295
1233 sqft
Conveniently located between Los Gatos Creek and the Hamilton Shopping Center in Campbell. Interior amenities include Euro-style cabinetry, modern Whirlpool appliances, and walk-in closets. Pool, garden, and gym available for residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Campbell
10 Units Available
The Franciscan Apartments
601 Almarida Dr, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1000 sqft
Units include fully-equipped kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces and washer and dryer. Community has a pool, hot tub and gym. Great location in Silicon Valley close to Santana Row and downtown San Jose.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
12 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1385 sqft
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
City Center
11 Units Available
Cupertino City Center
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,660
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,407
954 sqft
Elegant, upscale high rise in downtown Cupertino. Excellent views of nearby parks with mountains in the background. Close to I-280 and Rt. 85. Walk-in closets, granite counters, in-unit laundry and community hot tub.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Ponderosa
13 Units Available
Sofi Sunnyvale
963 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,799
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,946
950 sqft
Near Sunken Garden Golf Course, schools and public transportation. Recently-renovated, smoke-free, one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Furnished units available. One underground parking space included in lease. Pool.
City Guide for Saratoga, CA

Welcome to the land of the sun, of grapes and honey, of lush redwood forests and high-end living. Sky-high-end living, that is. With some of the highest rental rates around, you had better get some local info before spending all your money on just any property.

Having trouble with Craigslist Saratoga? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Situated on the western edge of the Silicon Valley, Saratoga has grown as a bedroom community for well-to-do tech workers. It’s best known for its small-town atmosphere, wineries (some with live music), and upscale shopping. However, in recent years it has become better known thanks to Bloomberg Businessweek naming it the most expensive suburb in California. Not so surprising, really, with rental rates ranging from $3,500 to over $7,500 a month. And, of course, those California rental prices are always rising. So, if you’re going to be spending thousands of dollars on housing each month, you had better pay this little city a visit to get the most bang for your buck.

The rental market here is primarily made up of big, extravagant ranch-style and Mediterranean-style houses. Near the city limits are the less expensive rental homes, however these will still cost well over $3,000 a month and can seem criminally overpriced for such simple houses. Now, if you're going to spend big then you might as well go for the more extravagant rental homes around downtown, in the Golden Triangle, or up on the hill. As far as apartments go, there are a few townhouses for rent at about $4,500 a month (no, that's not a typo).

So, what kind of amenities do renters get to enjoy around here? Well, most rental homes come with exquisite interior designs, cozy fireplaces, and luxurious surroundings, such as woods, hiking trails, and creeks. In the townhome community, you get lots of luxury amenities, such as a swimming pool, spa, and tennis courts, not to mention a short walk to yoga class at the Hakone Gardens.

While finding a property rental around here is pretty tough, it gets even tougher with pets. There are a few pet friendly pads, though policies vary and finding a home that is dog friendly can be more difficult.

Now it's time to scroll through those listings and find your perfect new home in this beautiful California suburb. Good luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Saratoga, CA

Saratoga apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

