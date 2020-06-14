Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Morgan Hill, CA with garage

Morgan Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Morgan Ranch
1100 Vintage Lane, Morgan Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,381
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,331
1590 sqft
We are now offering ONE MONTH FREE RENT on select homes! Contact our leasing specialists for more details on our move in specials! *Restrictions apply Close to San Jose yet worlds away from the urban scene, Morgan Ranch is a sanctuary of

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
720 San Vicente Drive
720 San Vicente Drive, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1649 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Located on a peaceful neighborhood in Morgan Hill, this pretty 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental is unfurnished.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
725 Barrett Ave
725 Barrett Avenue, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2410 sqft
Lovely Home ! - This Beautiful 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
15725 Ibiza Ln
15725 Ibiza Ln, Morgan Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,195
2000 sqft
Charming Four Bedroom/Three and a Half Bathrooms Townhouse in Morgan Hill.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
830 San Bernardo Lane
830 San Bernardo Lane, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1843 sqft
Newer Construction! Immaculate Home, Spacious Inside, Beautiful Throughout! - 830 San Bernardo Lane, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 (E.
Results within 1 mile of Morgan Hill

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14150 Murphy Ave.
14150 Murphy Avenue, San Martin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2906 sqft
14150 Murphy Ave.
Results within 5 miles of Morgan Hill

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coyote
1 Unit Available
584 Monterey Rd
584 Monterey Road, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
2 Bedroom Country Home! - Quiet Country Home, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Living Room, Kitchen, Detached Garage with Laundry Hookups, and Fenced Yard. Water and Garbage Included. Please drive by the unit.
Results within 10 miles of Morgan Hill
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
7 Units Available
Monterey Grove Apartments
6100 Monterey Hwy, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,255
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,515
1180 sqft
Park-like setting about 15 minutes from downtown San Jose. Just off Highway 101 and 85. On-site pool, playground and hot tub. Garage space and carports available. Recently renovated apartments have granite countertops and added storage.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
7376 Long Valley Terrace
7376 Long Valley Ter, San Jose, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
2626 sqft
Coming available is a spectacular 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath home in the Basking Ridge Neighborhood. This home is located near shopping, dining, parks, great school, major highway access and public transportation.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21305 Bertram Rd.
21305 Bertram Road, Santa Clara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1912 sqft
$3,150 - Beautiful 3 BD/1.5 BA Home in Old Almaden on Bertram Rd. - Cal West Property Management is happy to present this lovely home in Old Almaden near La Foret Restaurant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Los Paseos
1 Unit Available
163 Sunwood Meadows Place
163 Sunwood Meadows Place, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
920 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Richmond Ranch
1 Unit Available
6245 Grand Oak Way
6245 Grand Oak Way, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1945 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7767 Monterey St - 7767Monterey,"A"
7767 Monterey Street, Gilroy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
900 sqft
LOVELY UPPER TWO BDRM UNIT IN GATED BUILDING IN GILROY - Behind the gates of this secured building so conveniently located near everything is your new Gilroy home...consider two spacious bedrooms, two full baths.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Silver Creek
1 Unit Available
5869 CAPILANO DRIVE
5869 Capilano Drive, San Jose, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,150
3293 sqft
Silver Creek Beauty - SAN JOSE Type: Single Family Home Address: 5869 Capilano Drive, San Jose CA 95138 Location: x street: Trowbridge Way Rooms: 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 2 story, 3 car attached garage Sq. feet: 3,293 approx.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1063 Esparanza Way
1063 Esparanza Way, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1300 sqft
1063 Esparanza Way Available 06/15/20 WELL APPOINTED BASKING RIDGE TWO BEDROOM TOWNHOME - Consider the very long list of amenities that comes with this updated and upgraded two bedroom, two and a half bath town home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Los Paseos
1 Unit Available
7022 Avenida Rotella
7022 Avenida Rotella, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1425 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home (1425 sq ft.) with fenced in yard and lovely front porch! This home is located in the desirable Los Paseos neighborhood.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2128 Gullane Way
2128 Gulane Way, Gilroy, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
2594 sqft
Lana Battagello - Agt: 925-389-2040 - Breathtaking open space and Golf Course views from this beautiful light and bright Eagle Ridge Home. With an expansive open floor plan and 20 foot highceilings, Gullane Way offers 5 bedrooms with 3&1-2 baths.
City Guide for Morgan Hill, CA

Known more commonly as the gateway to Silicon Valley, Morgan Hill is a must-see for anyone traveling to the valley from LA. Seriously, it's a long drive.

Wanna have a slice of the Mediterranean life without leaving the country? Morgan Hill, CA has the climate to make you think youre living in one of those Mediterranean countries, all thanks to its proximity to the Pacific Ocean. This 12.9 square mile city is home to approximately 38,000 people. Located south of San Jose and a mere 15 miles away from the Pacific coast, Morgan Hill is bounded by Diablo Range on the east and the Santa Cruz Mountains on the west. So if you fancy the idea of mild tropical weather minus the threat of tornadoes and windstorms, let’s find you a place here! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Morgan Hill, CA

Morgan Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

