17 Apartments for rent in Morgan Hill, CA with garage
Known more commonly as the gateway to Silicon Valley, Morgan Hill is a must-see for anyone traveling to the valley from LA. Seriously, it's a long drive.
Wanna have a slice of the Mediterranean life without leaving the country? Morgan Hill, CA has the climate to make you think youre living in one of those Mediterranean countries, all thanks to its proximity to the Pacific Ocean. This 12.9 square mile city is home to approximately 38,000 people. Located south of San Jose and a mere 15 miles away from the Pacific coast, Morgan Hill is bounded by Diablo Range on the east and the Santa Cruz Mountains on the west. So if you fancy the idea of mild tropical weather minus the threat of tornadoes and windstorms, let’s find you a place here! See more
Morgan Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.