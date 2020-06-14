Apartment List
/
CA
/
los gatos
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

240 Apartments for rent in Los Gatos, CA with garage

Los Gatos apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
20 Units Available
Aventino
200 Winchester Cir, Los Gatos, CA
Studio
$2,548
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,410
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,887
1333 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. Units feature wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, plush carpeting and modern detailing. Community is close to the Los Gatos Creek Trail.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
117 Casitas Bulevar
117 Casitas Bulevar, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1268 sqft
Newly Remodeled End Unit with over 200K in Upgrades in Los Gatos Gated Community of Rinconada Hills - Welcome home to luxury living at its finest! Rinconada Hills Gated Community offers many amenities right outside your door step! Enjoy peace of

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
120 COLLEGE TERRACE #D
120 College Terrace, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1550 sqft
3 bedroom townhome with Los Gatos Schools. - Townhouse Address: 120 College Court, #D, Los Gatos, CA 95030 Location: College Avenue, Main Street, University Ave. Rooms: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 stories, 2 car garage with automatic opener Sq.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
121 Pinewood Lane
121 Pine Wood Ln, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1533 sqft
Spacious 2-Story Townhome, Large Bonus Room, A/C, Pool, Gym, Patio! - 121 Pinewood Lane, Los Gatos, CA 95032 (Pollard/Summerwood) Large 2-story townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
203 Escobar Ave
203 Escobar Avenue, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1054 sqft
For more information please visit our website www.dwmproperties.com or call 408-356-6893 DWM Properties, Inc.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
218 Altura Vis
218 Altura Vista, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2230 sqft
Updated beautiful townhouse in a great location at the top of Altura Vista in a cul de sac. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. High vaulted ceilings in the living room gives the property an airy and spacious feel.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
215 Nob Hill Way
215 Nob Hill Way, Los Gatos, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
2598 sqft
This stunning Los Gatos cul-de-sac home offers nearly 2,600 square feet with 5 full bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, and impressive finishes throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
387 School Ct
387 School Ct, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2026 sqft
This gorgeous 2-story, newer construction home (2017) is located in the beautiful Town of Los Gatos. With over 2,000 SF, this spacious home offers 3-bedrooms, 2.5-baths and is appointed with beautiful finishes and materials throughout.

1 of 29

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
161 Serra Court
161 Serra Court, Los Gatos, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,750
2413 sqft
Large Los Gatos Home- Top Schools - For a virtual tour please visit our YouTube Channel or click on the link below: Coming Soon 360 Tour Link: https://www.asteroommls.
Results within 1 mile of Los Gatos

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Shannon
1 Unit Available
16619 Marchmont DR
16619 Marchmont Drive, Santa Clara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
1950 sqft
A charming single family home located in a tranquil corner of Los Gatos. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Farnam
1 Unit Available
2288 Shelley Avenue
2288 Shelley Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1259 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Tomas
1 Unit Available
1840 Los Encantos Ct
1840 Los Encantos Court, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1739 sqft
LOS GATOS - Town House with designer updates throughout - LOS GATOS Type: Townhouse Address: 1840 Los Encantos Ct, Los Gatos, CA. 95032 Location: Pollard Rd, More Ave Rooms: 3 bedroom ,2.5 bathrooms, two story, two car garage, Sq. feet:1739 approx.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Tomas
1 Unit Available
725 W Hacienda Ave Campbell
725 West Hacienda Avenue, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1670 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months plus Move In discount of 75% Off if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Noddin
1 Unit Available
5775 Preston Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95124
5775 Preston Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1298 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed43199258803615eee3a9e Completely updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Granite Counters in Kitchen New Laminate Floors Large private yard Attached separate one car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lone Hill Highlands
1 Unit Available
1802 Dalton Place
1802 Dalton Place, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
2062 sqft
Lone Hill HIghlands Two Story Spacious Townhouse with over 2000 sq. ft.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
San Tomas
1 Unit Available
1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd
1162 South San Tomas Aquino Road, Campbell, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,950
3048 sqft
Absolutely stunning one of a kind newly built Campbell home.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hillside
1 Unit Available
18510 Beck Ave
18510 Beck Avenue, Monte Sereno, CA
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
6893 sqft
Stunning Monte Sereno Villa nestled right into the hillside of the Los Gatos Mountains. Located only a few minutes from downtown Los Gatos, this home has all the amenities needed for a luxurious lifestyle.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
San Tomas
1 Unit Available
1153 Capri Dr
1153 Capri Drive, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1383 sqft
Located off Hacienda Avenue near Winchester Blvd. This two story Townhome is feels like a single family home because there are no common walls within the living quarters.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Parker
1 Unit Available
4547 Tomrick Ave
4547 Tomrick Avenue, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1457 sqft
This gorgeous home located in desirable Cambrian Park neighborhood offers nearly 1,500 square feet with 4-bedrooms and 2- full bathrooms. Offering a spacious layout with separate living and family room.
Results within 5 miles of Los Gatos
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
33 Units Available
Cobalt Apartments
50 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,793
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,486
1187 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and custom finishes. Tenants get access to a pool and hot tub, courtyard and clubhouse. Easy access to I-280 and the San Tomas Expressway. Close to Pruneridge Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
43 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,569
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,583
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,050
1245 sqft
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
Erikson
23 Units Available
One Pearl Place
5230 Terner Way, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,498
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1088 sqft
Welcome to a world of refinement. One Pearl Place offers personalized service and unsurpassed attention to detail. Here, California living is showcased by linking the harmony of nature in a relaxing setting of Northern European design.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Campbell
11 Units Available
Revere Campbell
1725 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,295
1233 sqft
Conveniently located between Los Gatos Creek and the Hamilton Shopping Center in Campbell. Interior amenities include Euro-style cabinetry, modern Whirlpool appliances, and walk-in closets. Pool, garden, and gym available for residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Campbell
10 Units Available
The Franciscan Apartments
601 Almarida Dr, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1000 sqft
Units include fully-equipped kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces and washer and dryer. Community has a pool, hot tub and gym. Great location in Silicon Valley close to Santana Row and downtown San Jose.
City Guide for Los Gatos, CA

"With her floor of silken grasses, and her ceiling of oak and sycamore. Redwoods and weeping willow. Her creek trail. Footpath of a million steps. Her hand-blown glassy lake where on any simple day a small boat glides." (-Parthenia Hicks, "Song of Los Gatos")

Nestled near mountain ridges with the enormous economic engine of the Silicon Valley to the east and the even more enormous Pacific Ocean to the west, Los Gatos is a true gateway community. Tech trends of the future have a backdrop of ancient redwood groves and stunning natural vistas. The city name means the cats, in homage to the many cougars settlers found roaming the canyons. It was one of California's oldest communities before taking on the role of suburb. A near-perfect climate sees mild winters and warm summers that are rarely too hot.

Having trouble with Craigslist Los Gatos? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Los Gatos, CA

Los Gatos apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Los Gatos 1 BedroomsLos Gatos 2 BedroomsLos Gatos 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLos Gatos 3 BedroomsLos Gatos Accessible ApartmentsLos Gatos Apartments with Balcony
Los Gatos Apartments with GarageLos Gatos Apartments with GymLos Gatos Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLos Gatos Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLos Gatos Apartments with ParkingLos Gatos Apartments with Pool
Los Gatos Apartments with Washer-DryerLos Gatos Dog Friendly ApartmentsLos Gatos Furnished ApartmentsLos Gatos Pet Friendly PlacesLos Gatos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAMonterey, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CA
Los Altos, CABrentwood, CAGilroy, CAEl Cerrito, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco