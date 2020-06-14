Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:06 AM

121 Apartments for rent in Cupertino, CA with garage

Cupertino apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
$
43 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,569
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,583
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,050
1245 sqft
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
$
City Center
11 Units Available
Cupertino City Center
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,660
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,407
954 sqft
Elegant, upscale high rise in downtown Cupertino. Excellent views of nearby parks with mountains in the background. Close to I-280 and Rt. 85. Walk-in closets, granite counters, in-unit laundry and community hot tub.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
$
City Center
13 Units Available
CUPERTINO PARK CENTER
20380 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,962
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,510
1240 sqft
Modern building in the heart of Cupertino, within walking distance of shopping, schools and parks. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom units, all with large patios or balconies, walk-in closets and extra storage. Garage, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Vallco Park South
8 Units Available
Main Street Cupertino Lofts
19500 Vallco Pkwy, Cupertino, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,862
1127 sqft
Close to Highway 280, these homes feature walk-in showers, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and extra storage room. Community amenities include a clubhouse and a bike garage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Vallco Park South
10 Units Available
Nineteen800
19700 Vallco Pkwy #180, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,883
1550 sqft
Spacious closets, in-unit washer and dryer, energy-efficient appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include bike share, private cinema, fitness center, fireplace lounge, playground and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Ortega Park
3 Units Available
Aviare
20415 Via Paviso, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,942
978 sqft
In the heart of Silicon Valley near popular restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site fitness center, spa and rooftop terrace. Apartments feature large spaces, and modern decor and appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10161 Prado Vista Avenue
10161 Prado Vista Avenue, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1584 sqft
Find Tranquility in this Cupertino Single Family Home for Rent! - Step inside this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in the heart of Silicon Valley. Lush landscaping greets you in the front yard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10728 Deep Cliffe Drive
10728 Deep Cliffe Drive, Cupertino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,650
2400 sqft
CUPERTINO -Spacious 4/3 Tri-level Home/with Pool in Well Established Neighborhood/Close to 85/280 - Type: Single Family Home Address: 10728 Deep Cliffe Dr, Cupertino, CA 95014 Location: S. Foothill, St.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Rinconada
1 Unit Available
19147 Loree Ave
19147 Loree Avenue, Cupertino, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
3342 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1553 Aster Lane
1553 Aster Lane, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1700 sqft
1553 Aster Lane Available 06/21/20 Cozy3 bedroom 2 Bath with Award winning Cupertino Schools - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a quiet neighborhood just off Stelling Avenue, close to Kennedy Junior High and Monte Vista High.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
21134 Hazelbrook Dr
21134 Hazelbrook Drive, Cupertino, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,850
2935 sqft
5 Bedroom/3 bath 2,935 sq. ft. Beautiful home, recently remodeled, spacious floor plan 1 bedroom/bath downstairs 4 bedrooms 2 bath upstairs, Balcony, New Hardwood and tile throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Cupertino
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Calvert
14 Units Available
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,136
1508 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
$
31 Units Available
Boardwalk Apartments
3770 Flora Vista Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,606
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,173
950 sqft
Tranquil location along a private network of canals, near shopping, schools and dining. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, dishwashers and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, hot tub and gym. Garage spaces available.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
664 Oakridge DR
664 Oakridge Drive, Loyola, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,700
2099 sqft
This beautiful multi-million dollar Los Altos home, remodeled in 2012, is on a 21,500sf lot in a cul de sac street near Los Altos Golf & Country Club.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
3416 Forbes Avenue
3416 Forbes Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1418 sqft
Charming four bedroom, two full bath single-family home. 1,420 sq.ft. The major intersection is Lawrence Expressway and Pruneridge Ave. Located close to many tech companies.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rogers
1 Unit Available
1134 Del Cambre Dr
1134 Del Cambre Drive, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,099
1607 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rainbow
1 Unit Available
1408 Miller Ave
1408 Miller Avenue, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,195
3332 sqft
Beautiful, Spacious and Well Appointed 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom West SJ Home - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home in desirable West San Jose neighborhood within walking distance to top Cupertino schools.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arguello
1 Unit Available
12641 SARATOGA SUNNYVALE RD
12641 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Road, Saratoga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1000 sqft
Saratoga Home- 2 bedroom, 1 bath - Type: Single Family Home Address: 13641 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Rd, Saratoga, Ca 95070 Location: Cox Ave, HWY 85 Rooms: 2 bedrooms,1 full bathroom Sq. feet: 1000 sq feet Details: One story single family 1,000 sq ft.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Calabazas North
1 Unit Available
7104 Clarendon St
7104 Clarendon Street, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1542 sqft
PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS!! 3 bed 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Lane
1 Unit Available
4893 Clarendon Drive
4893 Clarendon Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath + Bonus Room/Office in West San Jose - Country Lane! - This beautifully updated West San Jose home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a bonus room/office.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
922 Lundy Ln
922 Lundy Lane, Loyola, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4625 sqft
This gorgeous Los Altos estate offers more than 4,600 square feet of luxury living on over half of an acre of land in an exceptional neighborhood. The estate lives as a 5-bedroom, 3.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
Ortega
1 Unit Available
840 Duncardine Way
840 Duncardine Way, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
1328 sqft
Utilities: Tenant is responsible for Water, garbage and PGE. Landscaping: Included Parking: 2 Car attached garage with street parking as well Laundry: Washer and Dryer included Pet Policy: No Security Deposit: $4,195.
Results within 5 miles of Cupertino
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
33 Units Available
Cobalt Apartments
50 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,793
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,486
1187 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and custom finishes. Tenants get access to a pool and hot tub, courtyard and clubhouse. Easy access to I-280 and the San Tomas Expressway. Close to Pruneridge Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:25am
$
San Antonio
18 Units Available
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,014
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
City Guide for Cupertino, CA

Greetings, Silicon Valley leasers, and welcome to your Cupertino, California apartment hunting headquarters! Conveniently located just 14 miles west of San Jose in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Cupertino is a city of 50,000-plus diverse residents, many of whom are renters enjoying the amenities in a variety of upscale apartments within the city. Interested in finding the perfect apartment for rent in Cupertino, California? Then you’ve come to the right place, because your future ...

Having trouble with Craigslist Cupertino? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Right off the bat, let’s clear something up quickly: Cheap apartments are pipe dreams in Cupertino, where most 1BR units start in the $2000 range and 2-3 BR apartments typically go for between $2200 and 3 grand. On the bright side, amenities tend to be second to none. In addition to basic perks like patios, balconies, oversized closets, and modern kitchens and appliances, it’s common to find apartment complexes featuring fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, Jacuzzis, rec rooms, business centers, and sometimes an Olympic sized swimming pool.

Is your roommate of the four-legged variety by any chance? If yes, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that pet-friendly rentals in Cupertino are readily available, whether your roomie is a dog, cat, ferret, marmot, or capybara (seriously, what are you doing living with a rodent the size of a Cocker Spaniel anyway?!). The bad news is that pet-friendly rentals usually come at a steep price (expect to pay a $700 or more initial pet fee and at least an extra $35 a month).

Of course, if, like many residents in Cupertino, you’re a well-paid techie (the city is home to the headquarters of Apple, Inc. and numerous other tech operations), you’ll have no problem bucking up for your monthly rent and saving a pretty penny or two in the process as well. Cupertino is a city of well-paid tech geniuses, growing families, immigrants, and young urbanites alike and boasts a population that includes peeps from pretty much every nationality you could imagine. No matter which apartment complex you decide to call home, you can look forward to living in the midst of one of America’s most diverse and liberal melting pots.

Unsurprisingly for such an affluent city, Cupertino doesn’t have any red-flag danger zone neighborhoods. Whether you’re considering an apartment in a newer area like Monta Vista or Rancho Rinconada or in one of the many more well-established parts of town, you can rest assured you’ll be living in one of the Golden State’s safest, most family-friendly communities.

Sound like a good fit for you? Well… yeah! So what are you waiting for? Start searching the listings for the perfect apartment in Cupertino, California, and best of luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cupertino, CA

Cupertino apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

