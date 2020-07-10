/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
270 Apartments for rent in Daly City, CA with washer-dryer
$
18 Units Available
Serramonte
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,015
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
792 sqft
Hilltop apartment community on park-like grounds convenient to I-280 and public transit. Property offers a heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and three laundry rooms.
$
7 Units Available
Bayshore
Pacific Place
2665 Geneva Ave, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,791
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,546
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature city views, garage parking and full-size washer/dryer. Located close to San Francisco State University, US 101 and I-280. Community is pet-friendly with a rooftop lounge and internet cafe.
1 Unit Available
Hillside
88 Hillside
6543 Mission St, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,627
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale style and incredible views star in one- to three-bedroom flats and townhouses. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Extremely walkable community with nearby shopping, entertainment and easy access to I-280.
1 Unit Available
Crocker
783 Green Ridge Drive Unit 3
783 Green Ridge Drive, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1158 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Relax in this unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo filled with all the comfortable features of a home.
1 Unit Available
Hillside
125 Hillside Blvd
125 Hillside Boulevard, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Private One Bedroom Near BART station - Property Id: 118412 We have 3 bedrooms and 1 bath in this beautiful cozy single family home. 2 rooms are occupied now. We are looking for one person to rent the last room available. Strictly 1 person per room.
1 Unit Available
Westlake
16 Oakmount Drive
16 Oakmont Drive, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
Entire house for rent ! - Property Id: 301057 Entire house for rent. Excellent location in the center of Daly City Move in ready, remolded 3 bedrooms with 2 baths. 2 cars parking in garage and ample storage area.
1 Unit Available
St. Francis Heights
234 Del Prado Dr Studio
234 Del Prado Drive, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,290
450 sqft
Fully Furnished Modern Studio with Laundry - Property Id: 278499 Fully Furnished Remodeled Private Studio Near SF/SFO · Very safe area · 8 min to San Francisco, Transit & Beach · 1 mile to BART train to SF & SFO Airport · 100% Remodeled & bright ·
1 Unit Available
Westlake
144 Westmoor Ave Studio
144 Westmoor Avenue, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Remodeled Studio Kitchen Laundry - Property Id: 291781 Fully Furnished & Remodeled Private Studio Near SF/SFO · Completely move-in ready · Very safe area · 8 min to San Francisco, Transit & Beach · Modern & bright · Open
1 Unit Available
Westlake
122 Westlawn Ave
122 Westlawn Avenue, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home in Olympic #1/Westlake Neighborhood - Beautifully updated split level home located in Daly City's most desirable neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Original Daly City
163 Flournoy St 2BR
163 Flournoy Street, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
450 sqft
Fully Furnished Modern 2BR Suite with Laundry - Property Id: 278492 NEW! Fully Furnished Modern Suite 5 minutes to San Francisco • Completely move-in ready • A+ location: Walk 10 minutes to dining, shopping & BART train 1 stop to SF • Open living
1 Unit Available
Bayshore
822 Steve Courter Way
822 Steve Courter Way, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Master bedroom for rent - Property Id: 13579 *One master bedroom with private bathroom, walk-in closet, **Priced for Single occupancy, $1850 per month for rent. Not a normal rental- inquire for more information. Absolutely No subletting allowed.
1 Unit Available
Crocker
1609 Graystone Lane
1609 Graystone Lane, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
969 sqft
Daly City - 2 BR, 2 BA Condo 969 Sq. Ft. - 3D Virtual Tour, Garage - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
St. Francis Heights
234 Del Prado Rd House
234 Del Prado Dr, Daly City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,990
1700 sqft
Available 08/30/20 Modern Furnished 4BR 2BA Home Huge Living Spaces - Property Id: 261777 Fully Furnished 100% Remodeled, Spacious Home • Extremely safe, quiet area • 8 min to SF, Transit & Beach • Walk to restaurants and cafes • Bright, open
1 Unit Available
Crocker
1019 San Gabriel Circle #538
1019 San Gabriel Circle, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
690 sqft
Spacious Top Floor 1-Bedroom Condo near Crocker - ADDRESS: 1019 San Gabriel Circle #538, Daly City, CA 94014 MOVE-IN SPECIAL: First two weeks of rent FREE!! Spacious top floor 1 bedroom condo with vaulted ceilings.
3 Units Available
Original Daly City
180 Station Ave
180 Station Avenue, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,295
4 Bedrooms
$7,995
7 Bedrooms
$13,995
2200 sqft
Luxury home with 7 bedrooms and 6 baths. 1 king, 5 queen bed, 2 twin beds. Conveniently located minutes away from Serrmonte Shopping Center, Starbucks, Target , In-n-Out Burger, IHOP, Walgreens, and other stores and restaurants nearby.
1 Unit Available
Costal
138 Northridge Dr
138 Northridge Drive, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
Daly City 3Bed/1Ba Unit With Expansive Water View - Wow check out this view! Welcome home to this 3 Bed 1 Bath Unit with stunning water view of the Pacific Ocean.
1 Unit Available
Costal
187 Longview Dr
187 Longview Drive, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Available 08/01/20 Amazing Location near Franklin Delano School - Property Id: 145740 Amazing Location near Franklin Delano Roosevelt Elementary School: available on August 1.
1 Unit Available
Hillside
132 Byrne Street
132 Byrne Street, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Daly City for rent at $3500! This is the lower unit in a duplex.
1 Unit Available
Westlake
643 Stoneyford Drive
643 Stoneyford Drive, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1060 sqft
643 Stoneyford Drive Available 10/15/19 Clean & Move-In Ready 3-Bed/1-Bath Home - If you would like to schedule an appointment to see this property you may contact our property manager, John Rice, by calling his mobile number (650) 830-1415 or you
Results within 1 mile of Daly City
14 Units Available
Candlestick Point State Recreation Area
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd., San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,265
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,303
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,814
1626 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite countertops, hardwood floor and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, coffee bar, concierge and valet service. Tucked into a hillside close to Candlestick Park.
$
8 Units Available
Colma
La Terrazza
7800 El Camino Real, Colma, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,683
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1156 sqft
Located close to US-280, 380 and 10. Minutes away from SFSU and nearby shopping. Spacious apartments with a variety of floor plans, washer and dryer in unit, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
$
10 Units Available
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
Oceanaire Apartment Homes
100 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,455
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,780
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
866 sqft
Excellent apartments near the beaches. Spacious units feature granite countertops, slate entryway and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include fitness center, heated spa, covered parking and ocean-view decks.
$
21 Units Available
Parkmerced
Parkmerced
3711 19th Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,866
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
906 sqft
Community features 150 acres of lawns, tree-lined streets and gardens. Close to Fort Funston, the Muni M-Line and downtown San Francisco. Apartments feature stainless steel, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
1 Unit Available
Ingleside Heights
8100 Oceanview Terrace
8100 Oceanview Terrace, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you work in Downtown SF, this conveniently located 1 BR may be what you have been looking for! The unit is located above the Ocean View Village shopping center, near SFSU and Daly City Bart. About the unit: - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. 669 sqft.
