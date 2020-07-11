/
apartments with washer dryer
125 Apartments for rent in South San Francisco, CA with washer-dryer
23 Units Available
Sunshine Gardens
South City Station
101 MC Lellan Dr, South San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,578
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,338
1169 sqft
Near South San Francisco Station and San Bruno Mountain Park. Apartments feature eco-friendly carpets, oversized windows, and Juliet balconies. Tenants have access to a clubhouse, spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Elevator, bike storage, 24-hr gym.
38 Units Available
Downtown South San Francisco
Cadence
400 Cypress Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,814
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,350
1321 sqft
Cadence is an exciting new pet-friendly apartment community with an iconic rooftop lounge, elevated courtyards, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive club room, and more.
1 Unit Available
Westborough
2220 Gellert Blvd #4201
2220 Gellert Boulevard, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 Available 07/23/20 EPIC REA-AZARI PM - Spacious, Modern 1 BR/1 BA Condo w/Pkg in Westborough - * For rent www.Epicrea.com * For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.
1 Unit Available
Paradise Valley
732 Spruce Ave
732 Spruce Avenue, South San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,650
385 sqft
Charming, beautiful, quiet, safe, and comfy in-law guest suite (350+ sq. ft.) with high ceiling, free parking, private entrance, and yard, located minutes of driving from San Francisco, San Francisco airport (SFO), BART, CalTrain, and freeways.
1 Unit Available
Downtown South San Francisco
100 Baden Avenue
100 Baden Ave, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in South San Francisco.
1 Unit Available
Westborough
2210 Gellert Boulevard
2210 Gellert Boulevard, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in newer condo complex built in 2006. Conveniently located off of Westborough exit off hwy 280 on the Westside. Open kitchen, hardwood floors, master bedroom suite with walk in closet and large tub.
17 Units Available
Crestmoor
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,069
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1138 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
39 Units Available
The Crossings
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,932
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,434
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units feature laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, trash valet and more. Walking distance to BART and Caltrain stations.
36 Units Available
Crestmoor
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,574
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
24 Units Available
San Bruno Park
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,764
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,013
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,597
1013 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.
1 Unit Available
Rollingwood
1720 Crestwood Rd
1720 Crestwood Dr, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,790
1300 sqft
Available 08/23/20 Fully Furnished Modern Home Fireplace Yard Pets OK - Property Id: 278477 Fully Furnished Modern 5? Home with Fireplace and Parking • Completely move-in ready • Extremely safe, quiet neighborhood • Spacious, open concept
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
20 Livingston Terrace DR
20 Livingston Terrace Drive, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1910 sqft
A bright and beautiful 2-Story Townhome w/ marble entrance, hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and kitchen. High ceilings in the master suite with full bath walk-in closet and 2 large bedrooms with full bath.
1 Unit Available
San Bruno Park
443 San Anselmo North
443 San Anselmo Avenue North, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,875
650 sqft
Super charming, updated and bright 1br/1ba flat with parking in a two unit building in a convenient location with a walkscore of 96 as it's walking distance from shops of downtown San Bruno and CalTrains.
1 Unit Available
Pacific Heights
3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR
3340 Geoffrey Drive, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Downstairs Suite Available 07/11/20 Furnished 2BR Sunny Garden Suite Parking Pets OK - Property Id: 277292 Fully Furnished, Remodeled 2-Bedroom Garden Suite • Extremely safe.
1 Unit Available
San Bruno Park
540 Mastick Avenue - A
540 Mastick Avenue, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
650 sqft
Newly renovated nice and clean 2 beds 1 bath in a very convenient location - Walk to downtown San Bruno, Cal train and BART. Easy access to the surrounding highways.
1 Unit Available
Westview-Pacific Highlands
416 Manor Drive
416 Manor Drive, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
920 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
55 Units Available
Burlingame Gardens
Anson
1008 Carolan Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,595
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,575
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,062
1405 sqft
Anson strikes the perfect balance between the buzz of San Francisco, the convenience of the Peninsula, and the quiet charm of Burlingame.
10 Units Available
Mills Estates
Skyline Terrace
3133 Frontera Way, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,762
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,915
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,960
1703 sqft
Mid-rise community near I-280. Fantastic upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows and gourmet kitchens included. A gym, hot tub, pool and grill area available.
20 Units Available
Pilgrim-Triton
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,755
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,435
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,040
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
13 Units Available
Marina Lagoon
Bridgepointe Apartment Homes
1987 Bridgepointe Cir, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,830
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bed apartments with views of the San Francisco skyline. Modern kitchens with appliances, big windows, child playground, spa, pool, electric vehicle charging station, on-site management.
19 Units Available
Downtown San Mateo
Metropolitan Apartments
338 S Fremont St, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,074
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Steps from some of downtown San Mateo's finest shops and restaurants. Award-winning apartment community with a lap pool, steam room, clubhouse and movie theater. Gated underground parking available. Smoke-free units with fireplace, in-unit laundry.
15 Units Available
North Central
Park Royal
651 N El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,438
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,258
824 sqft
Located in a desirable mid-Peninsula location, Park Royal is close to everything that makes the Bay Area such a great place to live.
17 Units Available
Neighborhood 2
Miramar
1288 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,929
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,834
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right by Highway 92 and close to Gull Park. Waterfront community includes a pool, media room, and courtyard. Homes have granite countertops, modern kitchen appliances, and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly.
14 Units Available
Candlestick Point State Recreation Area
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd., San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,265
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,303
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,814
1626 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite countertops, hardwood floor and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, coffee bar, concierge and valet service. Tucked into a hillside close to Candlestick Park.
