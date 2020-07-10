/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
211 Apartments for rent in El Cerrito, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
9 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
Studio
$2,331
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,839
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8
6401 Fairmount Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment in the heart of El Cerrito. Just a few easy minutes away to commute to and from Downtown El Cerrito.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709
5709 San Diego Street, El Cerrito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Located in a peaceful and very walkable neighborhood in El Cerrito, this pleasing 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms fourplex home property rental is unfurnished.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1725 Liberty St APT 7
1725 Liberty Street, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
963 sqft
Spacious Condo - Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with spacious living room and fireplace. 2 Carport parking and extra storage room. Washer and Dryer on site. Easy walk to Del Norte BART station, and shopping plaza.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1128 Richmond St.
1128 Richmond Street, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1353 sqft
1128 Richmond St El Cerrito (PRICE REDUCTION) - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse. 2 car garage. New carpet and new laminate flooring. Electric stove. Refrigerator. Dishwasher. Washer & dryer. Fireplace Decorative only. Water & garbage paid.
Results within 1 mile of El Cerrito
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North and East
335 39th St.#A
335 39th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
600 sqft
Two Bedroom Home With Patio Available Now! - This property was just built from the ground up with a patio and a newly paved driveway! 1) Hardwood floors throughout 2) Quiet Location on Back of Lot 3) Built In Shelving Unit 4) New Kitchen Cabinets
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North and East
708 38th Street
708 38th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1199 sqft
708 38th Street Available 07/15/20 Spacious Two Bedroom + Bonus Room House in Richmond!! EVERYTHING BRAND NEW! - 1,199 sq ft 2 bed + large bonus room/ 1 bath single family house in Richmond.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
North and East
559 41St St
559 41st Street, Richmond, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
TOM COBLE - 510-915-1615 - Welcome Home to this inviting 4 bedroom, 2 bath Tudor in super convenient location.
1 of 16
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
East Shore
535 Pierce St Apt#2207, Albany, CA
535 Pierce St, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1170 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
1 of 11
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
East Richmond
371 Carlston Street
371 Carlston Street, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
550 sqft
Natural light fills this very clean upper unit in desirable Mira Vista area above San Pablo Avenue. 1/2 block from El Cerrito border. Close to shopping, parks, Del Norte BART, bus. Private entrance door and back porch, too. Enjoy view of Mt.
Results within 5 miles of El Cerrito
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
7 Units Available
West Berkeley
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,550
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
10 Units Available
Fairmede-Hilltop
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,402
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
9 Units Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,706
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,486
1156 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
12 Units Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$1,985
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,219
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
10 Units Available
Central Emeryville
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$3,054
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,594
1121 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
8 Units Available
Temescal
4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,275
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,456
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
989 sqft
Smaller community with ample privacy. On-site amenities include a deck with dining area, lounge and lemon trees. Apartments feature stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, washers and dryers, and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
77 Units Available
Shafter
The Logan at 51st
5110 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,835
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,435
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,518
1338 sqft
Built to fit your East Bay lifestyle, The Logan at 51st is a modern luxury residential collection in the heart of Temescal.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
7 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,028
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
99 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,030
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1183 sqft
Style, substance, and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at The Addison.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
5 Units Available
Central Emeryville
Icon at Park
1401 Park Ave, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,186
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,005
1303 sqft
Modern living near San Francisco in a very walkable neighborhood. Easy access to I-80. Granite counters and in-unit laundry. Stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with garage parking.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
12 Units Available
West Berkeley
Avalon Berkeley
651 Addison St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,423
673 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,568
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1103 sqft
Located right off I-580 and adjacent to the Berkeley Marina. Spacious 1-2 bedroom units have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The rooftop lounge provides great views of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
24 Units Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,630
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,145
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1134 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,182
478 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,210
1078 sqft
Residents can enjoy washer and dryer, Wi-Fi and dishwashers in every unit. The community features luxurious amenities like rooftop terrace, resident lounge and courtyard. Conveniently located just steps from UC Berkeley and downtown shops.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,000
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
1082 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Similar Pages
El Cerrito 1 BedroomsEl Cerrito 2 BedroomsEl Cerrito 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEl Cerrito 3 BedroomsEl Cerrito Accessible ApartmentsEl Cerrito Apartments with BalconyEl Cerrito Apartments with Garage
El Cerrito Apartments with GymEl Cerrito Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Cerrito Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEl Cerrito Apartments with ParkingEl Cerrito Apartments with PoolEl Cerrito Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CA