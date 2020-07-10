234 Apartments for rent in Berkeley, CA with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
7 Units Available
West Berkeley
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,550
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
99 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,030
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1183 sqft
Style, substance, and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at The Addison.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
12 Units Available
West Berkeley
Avalon Berkeley
651 Addison St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,423
673 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,568
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1103 sqft
Located right off I-580 and adjacent to the Berkeley Marina. Spacious 1-2 bedroom units have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The rooftop lounge provides great views of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,182
478 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,210
1078 sqft
Residents can enjoy washer and dryer, Wi-Fi and dishwashers in every unit. The community features luxurious amenities like rooftop terrace, resident lounge and courtyard. Conveniently located just steps from UC Berkeley and downtown shops.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,000
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
1082 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
10 Units Available
North Berkeley
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,881
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,599
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,833
592 sqft
In the Gourmet Ghetto area near public transit. New, spacious apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
37 Units Available
South Berkeley
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,850
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,920
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1090 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
23 Units Available
West Berkeley
1122U
1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,545
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,289
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,425
1005 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Berkeley
1948 8th Street Unit 1
1948 8th St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before July 31, 2020.

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Berkeley
1744 Cedar St
1744 Cedar Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1400 sqft
1744 Cedar St Available 09/01/20 Charming N. Berkeley Brown Shingle Craftsman - Charming N. Berkeley brown shingle craftsman All original brown wood trim in the front hall, living and dining room.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
West Berkeley
1363 Northside Ave.
1363 Northside Avenue, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1300 sqft
North Berkeley 1920's 3 Bedroom Home - This lovely home sits on a 3,564 square foot lot with fresh low maintenance front yard and a large fenced in backyard. The home’s interior features natural hardwood floors throughout and dual pane windows.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Berkeley
1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK upper left
1844 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
645 sqft
Newly Remodeled Upper unit, Serene and Quiet - Property Id: 92796 Stunning fully-furnished apartment in a nice neighborhood near downtown Berkeley Bart station/ UC campus. Everything you need is in here.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
North Berkeley
2033 Hearst Ave
2033 Hearst Avenue, Berkeley, CA
7 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedroom 3 bathroom House Available Now! - This is a spacious 7 bedroom and 3.5 Bathroom Victorian home. It features a skylight in the dining room, beautiful hardwood floors, upstairs balcony, and large windows for lots of natural light.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
1 Unit Available
North Berkeley
1911-1913 Berryman St.
1911 Berryman St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
800 sqft
North Berkeley apartment with vintage charm in a quiet off street garden setting. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Fireplace and washer/dryer in the unit. Excellent northside location. Off street parking included.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 07:10am
Contact for Availability
South Berkeley
2305 Blake Street
2305 Blake Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
Large and Furnished One (1) bedroom Apartment located on the Third floor (Blake Street).

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Berkeley
2925 Wheeler Street Unit 1
2925 Wheeler St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Berkeley
1019 Channing Way Unit A
1019 Channing Way, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,695
1500 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Northside
2570 Virginia Street
2570 Virginia Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 bedroom Condo in secured building just 3 blocks to UC Berkeley - Bright and airy large, top level condo with recent updates located just 3 blocks from the UC Berkeley campus.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northside
1715 Spruce Street Unit 4
1715 Spruce St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Classic, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment property rental in the Northside Berkeley neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Berkeley
1528 Oxford Street 1
1528 Oxford Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
800 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Captivating, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms apartment property rental in the North Berkeley neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Berkeley
1532 Tyler Street Unit B
1532 Tyler St, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
750 sqft
HURRY!!!!! 50% OFF from first month's rent....

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northside
1846 Spruce Street Unit 1
1846 Spruce St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Take advantage of free first month's rent if you move-in on July 2020.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Claremont Elmwood
2626 Benvenue Ave 4
2626 Benvenue Avenue, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
670 sqft
Charming Elmwood Condo - Property Id: 142583 Bright and sunny condo in the heart of Elmwood. Unfurnished. One bedroom with additional room for office/study. One car garage with storage. Please note garage will only accommodate compact car or SUV.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
South Berkeley
2306 Parker St
2306 Parker Street, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,600
1656 sqft
Gorgeous, Stylish, Bright and Cheerful Modern home ideal for six people max. There are three large, high vaulted Bedrooms plus THREE!! Full Baths. Many skylights fill the home with pleasing, natural light.

July 2020 Berkeley Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Berkeley Rent Report. Berkeley rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Berkeley rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Berkeley rents declined moderately over the past month

Berkeley rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Berkeley stand at $2,097 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,635 for a two-bedroom. Berkeley's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Berkeley over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents fell 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Berkeley

    As rents have fallen moderately in Berkeley, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Berkeley is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Berkeley's median two-bedroom rent of $2,635 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Berkeley fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Berkeley than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Berkeley is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

