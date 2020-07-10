/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
157 Apartments for rent in Burlingame, CA with washer-dryer
24 Units Available
Burlingame Gardens
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,071
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,319
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
910 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
10 Units Available
Mills Estates
Skyline Terrace
3133 Frontera Way, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,762
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,915
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,960
1703 sqft
Mid-rise community near I-280. Fantastic upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows and gourmet kitchens included. A gym, hot tub, pool and grill area available.
8 Units Available
Downtown Burlingame
The Arlington
1401 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,258
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,798
767 sqft
The Arlington in Burlingame, CA, offers residents comfortable living in spacious studio and one bedroom apartments. In addition to beautiful, gourmet-style kitchens, you'll also find a fitness center and spa to help you relax.
1 Unit Available
824 El Camino Real Unit 1
824 El Camino Real, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 15, 2020.
1 Unit Available
Burlingame Gardens
731 Linden AVE
731 Linden Avenue, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1835 sqft
Immaculate, remodeled duplex home with a grassy yard and a white picket fence! Bright and spacious 2-level, 3-bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Newly painted. Formal dining room, living room, family room with fireplace, breakfast area.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Burlingame
1405 Bellevue AVE 1
1405 Bellevue Avenue, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,375
7663 sqft
Spacious studio in a boutique building in the heart of Burlingame. This property sits on a picturesque street overlooking the Burlingame town hall and is a few steps from the iconic library.
1 Unit Available
Lyon Hoag
812 Peninsula Avenue
812 Peninsula Avenue, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,960
1200 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st, 2020.
1 Unit Available
Burlingame Terrace
1116 Chula Vista Ave
1116 Chula Vista Avenue, Burlingame, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,699
900 sqft
Furnished 2b Home w/ Garage Parking and Laundry Available 09/01/20 This apartment is newly remodeled(Kitchen&bathroom)with brand new furnishings! Conveniently located! This spacious apartment is only 5min to SFO, 1-2 blocks from Starbucks,
1 Unit Available
Mills Estates
391 Marcella WAY
391 Marcella Way, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
255 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Professionals, we have four new fully furnished, private, executive suites with high coffered ceilings available for monthly leases.
15 Units Available
North Central
Park Royal
651 N El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,438
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,258
824 sqft
Located in a desirable mid-Peninsula location, Park Royal is close to everything that makes the Bay Area such a great place to live.
1 Unit Available
Northwest Heights
324 Villa Terrace #C
324 Villa Terrace, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome with 1-car garage and 1 assigned covered carport. Refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave, trash compactor, washer & dryer, fireplace, walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
North Central
821 N Humboldt St Unit 305
821 North Humboldt Street, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Fantastic, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo home property rental situated in a very walkable and very bikeable North Central neighborhood in San Mateo.
1 Unit Available
North Central
205 North Claremont Street
205 North Claremont Street, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
800 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED! Fantastic and beautifully upgraded unit for rent -- new floors, new paint, new bathroom and kitchen. Living room connects to the kitchen. Unit is equipped with all new appliances and a bonus washer/dryer for use.
1 Unit Available
North Central
847 Woodside Way
847 Woodside Way, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
847 sqft
Modern 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in San Mateo (0.5 miles from Burlingame Caltrain station). 2nd floor unit. Newly renovated kitchen w/ granite counter-tops & stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
Millbrae
88 South Broadway Unit 3402
88 S Broadway, Millbrae, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1260 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Gorgeous, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo property rental in a friendly neighborhood in Millbrae. Parking is available inside the building for 2 cars.
38 Units Available
Downtown South San Francisco
Cadence
400 Cypress Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,814
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,350
1321 sqft
Cadence is an exciting new pet-friendly apartment community with an iconic rooftop lounge, elevated courtyards, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive club room, and more.
19 Units Available
Pilgrim-Triton
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,755
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,435
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,040
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
13 Units Available
Marina Lagoon
Bridgepointe Apartment Homes
1987 Bridgepointe Cir, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,830
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,435
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bed apartments with views of the San Francisco skyline. Modern kitchens with appliances, big windows, child playground, spa, pool, electric vehicle charging station, on-site management.
30 Units Available
Hillsdale
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,682
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,613
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,711
1376 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
13 Units Available
Crestmoor
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,074
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,317
1118 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
16 Units Available
Beresford Park
55 West Fifth Apartments
55 W 5th Ave, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,416
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,876
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1607 sqft
This community is adjacent to Peninsula Golf and Country Club. It features a sauna, gym, hot tub and garage parking for residents to utilize. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
11 Units Available
Shoreview
Creekside
1600 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,384
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,266
822 sqft
Apartments are close to Caltrain and 101 freeway. Building features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and sauna. Units have in-unit laundry, bathtub, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.
17 Units Available
Marina Lagoon
Chesapeake Point Apartments
1633 Marina Ct, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,461
1079 sqft
Close to Lakeshore Park and Route 101. Recently renovated homes with patio/balcony, a fully equipped kitchen, and granite counters. Residents have use of a pool, gym, and hot tub.
16 Units Available
Neighborhood 2
Miramar
1288 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,929
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,834
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right by Highway 92 and close to Gull Park. Waterfront community includes a pool, media room, and courtyard. Homes have granite countertops, modern kitchen appliances, and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly.
