apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
357 Apartments for rent in San Bruno, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
17 Units Available
Crestmoor
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,069
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1138 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
39 Units Available
The Crossings
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,932
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,434
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units feature laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, trash valet and more. Walking distance to BART and Caltrain stations.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
36 Units Available
Crestmoor
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,574
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
24 Units Available
San Bruno Park
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,764
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,013
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,597
1013 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
2380 Bennington Dr
2380 Bennington Drive, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,690
450 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Furnished Bay View Studio A/C Sun Deck Parking W/D - Property Id: 291743 Fully Furnished Private Retreat between SF & Silicon Valley · Completely move-in ready · Extremely safe area · Bright, fully remodeled top-floor Studio ·
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rollingwood
1720 Crestwood Rd
1720 Crestwood Dr, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,790
1300 sqft
Available 08/23/20 Fully Furnished Modern Home Fireplace Yard Pets OK - Property Id: 278477 Fully Furnished Modern 5? Home with Fireplace and Parking • Completely move-in ready • Extremely safe, quiet neighborhood • Spacious, open concept
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
8332 Shelter Creek Ln.
8332 Shelter Creek Lane, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$1,875
490 sqft
Fantastic Condo! Move-in Ready! - ADDRESS: 8332 SHELTER CREEK LN., SAN BRUNO, CA 94066 This unit is being shown BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Please email to schedule a private viewing. (Please view the map in the photos for the meeting location.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
20 Livingston Terrace DR
20 Livingston Terrace Drive, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1910 sqft
A bright and beautiful 2-Story Townhome w/ marble entrance, hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and kitchen. High ceilings in the master suite with full bath walk-in closet and 2 large bedrooms with full bath.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
San Bruno Park
443 San Anselmo North
443 San Anselmo Avenue North, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,875
650 sqft
Super charming, updated and bright 1br/1ba flat with parking in a two unit building in a convenient location with a walkscore of 96 as it's walking distance from shops of downtown San Bruno and CalTrains.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pacific Heights
3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR
3340 Geoffrey Drive, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Downstairs Suite Available 07/11/20 Furnished 2BR Sunny Garden Suite Parking Pets OK - Property Id: 277292 Fully Furnished, Remodeled 2-Bedroom Garden Suite • Extremely safe.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
300 Courtland Dr # 4-2
300 Courtland Dr, San Bruno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,195
FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in! Being the topmost house on the hill, your experience at our home will be very peaceful. This beautiful, newly remodeled home in San Bruno is the perfect Bay Area getaway.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
San Bruno Park
540 Mastick Avenue - A
540 Mastick Avenue, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
650 sqft
Newly renovated nice and clean 2 beds 1 bath in a very convenient location - Walk to downtown San Bruno, Cal train and BART. Easy access to the surrounding highways.
1 of 14
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
1237 Shelter Creek Lane
1237 Shelter Creek Ln, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1035 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
6110 Shelter Creek Lane
6110 Shelter Creek Ln, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,080
490 sqft
EPIC REA-AZARI PM Great Studio Condo at Shelter Creek with Patio and Parking - ____________________________________________________________________________________ * For rent www.EpicREA.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
105 London Ct
105 London Court, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
105 London Ct, Beautiful 2 Bedroom, Great Location! 105 London Ct, 105, San Bruno, CA 94066-3905 $3,250.00 / Month - Description: 105 London Ct is in San Bruno, CA 94066. This property was built in 1963.
Results within 1 mile of San Bruno
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
3 Units Available
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments
380 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,690
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1119 sqft
Just 10 minutes from downtown San Francisco and SFO Airport, this apartment community features a fitness area with yoga room, covered parking and coffee lounge. Apartments have designer finishes and private balconies.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Millbrae
14 Madrid court
14 Madrid Court, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1590 sqft
Spacious and quiet sought after Millbrae single family home - Beautiful elevated rancher with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Hardwood flooring through out the property. Large living room with fireplace.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Millbrae
309 Barcelona Dr
309 Barcelona Drive, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Private room share BA w/one person - Property Id: 211573 Cozy room is in a Prime Location next to the Bart and Cal train station. Easy access to SFO, downtown San Francisco and Silicon Valley.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Westborough
2220 Gellert Blvd #4201
2220 Gellert Boulevard, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 Available 07/23/20 EPIC REA-AZARI PM - Spacious, Modern 1 BR/1 BA Condo w/Pkg in Westborough - * For rent www.Epicrea.com * For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Downtown South San Francisco
100 Baden Avenue
100 Baden Ave, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in South San Francisco.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Millbrae
325 Cedar St
325 Cedar Street, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
250 sqft
Brand new modern style house with high-end remodeled in heart of Millbrae, 1 BR/1BA master bedroom suite for rent, The big kitchen with all new appliances, big living room, dining room are shared in first floor It’s perfect and very comfortable
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Millbrae
327 Cedar St
327 Cedar Street, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
170 sqft
Brand new modern style house with high-end remodeled in heart of Millbrae, 1 BR/1BA Huge master bedroom suite for rent, The big kitchen with all new appliances, big living room, dining room are shared in first floor It’s perfect and very
1 of 7
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Westborough
2210 Gellert Boulevard
2210 Gellert Boulevard, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in newer condo complex built in 2006. Conveniently located off of Westborough exit off hwy 280 on the Westside. Open kitchen, hardwood floors, master bedroom suite with walk in closet and large tub.
Results within 5 miles of San Bruno
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
55 Units Available
Burlingame Gardens
Anson
1008 Carolan Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,595
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,575
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,062
1405 sqft
Anson strikes the perfect balance between the buzz of San Francisco, the convenience of the Peninsula, and the quiet charm of Burlingame.
