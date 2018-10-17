All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

(Tenant Placement Only) 4545 52nd Street

4545 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4545 52nd Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Detached 2-bedroom unit - Fully & Newly renovated! - This completely renovated unit is light, bright and is new top to bottom! Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, new cabinets and hardwood laminate flooring, vinyl windows and more await you. This property is a detached unit behind the main house and shares no walls or otherwise, and also has its own private entrance! Covered carport parking available, and there is a washer/dryer ready to go in the unit! Don't fret about the summer heat with the A/C, and a small pet would be considered. ALL UTILITIES PAID! What a deal!

1 year lease
Call 619-866-3404 to schedule a showing!

(RLNE4793361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

