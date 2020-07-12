/
/
/
university heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:35 PM
420 Apartments for rent in University Heights, San Diego, CA
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
2 Units Available
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Washington Street in University Heights. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom units with neutral carpet and upgraded flooring. On-site parking and laundry facilities for residents.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated December 12 at 12:04am
Contact for Availability
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,950
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
955 sqft
YOUR LIFE. YOUR STYLE. YOUR WAY. YOUR LIFE IS ON YOUR OWN TERMS, AND AT TIME OUTSIDE THE NORM. THE BLVD WAY OF LIVING IS WHATEVER YOU SAY IT IS.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
1 Unit Available
4224 Mississippi
4224 Mississippi St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments near University Heights in San Diego. Close to San Diego Zoo and National History Museum, as well as several coffee shops and restaurants.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4043 Georgia St
4043 Georgia Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
950 sqft
$2395 / 2br - 950ft2 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with bonus room/office/sunroom, and amazing views. - Gorgeous craftsman unit in duplex house, available top floor unit sits at street level with owner-occupied unit below.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
4121 1/2 Alabama Street
4121 1/2 Alabama St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
646 sqft
Spacious and beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs apartment. Granite counter tops, laminate flooring and tile in the kitchen and bathroom. New remote controlled ceiling fans in both bedrooms. 2 hallway closets for ample storage.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1440 LINCOLN AVE - 10
1440 Lincoln Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
530 sqft
Shown by appointment only! 1 Assigned Parking Space. This unit has recently been refurbished.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
4422 ALABAMA ST - #5-UP2
4422 Alabama Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
850 sqft
We are a small family owned and operated business offering a remodel 2BR 2BA upstairs gated apartment that is located in the University Heights community right off of El Cajon Blvd near 163 & 805 freeway.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4516 Texas St
4516 Texas Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
728 sqft
Fully furnished, modern 1920's home! - Charming 1920's style home with a modern feel. This 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom home is centrally located in the heart of North Park.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
4352 Texas Street - unit 5
4352 Texas Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
800 sqft
This 8 Unit apartment complex is located In North Park / University heights area. It is walking distance to restaurants, shops, and easy freeway access. The address is 4352 Texas Street, San Diego, Ca. 92104.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4182 Texas St #1
4182 Texas Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Very Spacious Updated 2bd/ 2ba in North Park! - Large 2bd/ 2ba Recently Updated Stainless Steel Appliances Dishwasher Tile and Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout Private Patio Master Bedroom with Private Bathroom Large 2nd Bedroom Laundry on Site 1
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4062 Vermont St
4062 Vermont Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
644 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath home just steps from shopping & entertainment. Kitchen & bathrooms were remodeled a few years ago. Fully fenced private yard w/ wood decking perfect for BBQ's or entertaining.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4482 Alabama St.
4482 Alabama Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
COMPLETE REMODEL 1 bed 1 bath w/NEWER SS appliances, granite countertops, carpet/tile flooring, window coverings, air conditioning, 1 car carport PLUS 1 parking space.
Results within 1 mile of University Heights
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
17 Units Available
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,537
1145 sqft
Luxury accommodations near I-8 and I-805. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and modern decor. On-site amenities include yoga, sauna, pool, media room, garages and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Interstate 8 and close to the San Diego River. Resort-style heated swimming pool, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center and BBQ/grill area. Well-appointed apartments with washer/dryer in unit.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
1 Unit Available
3962 Hamilton St
3962 Hamilton St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easily located near shopping, schools, and parks. Lots of sponsored activities for residents. On-site pool and courtyard provided. Parking and laundry available. Updated appliances, hardwood floors, and lots of storage in each unit.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
7 Units Available
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,200
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Balboa Park, home to the zoo, museums, and other attractions. Unique luxury apartments with high ceilings, spacious decks/patios, wood plank flooring, under-counter wine coolers, quartz or granite counters, and panoramic views.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
32 Units Available
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,849
1324 sqft
Centrally located apartment community close to freeways, shopping centers and movie theaters. All-electric gourmet kitchens, breakfast bars and private patio/balcony. Community features media room, pool, hot tub and business center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
3 Units Available
Florida Place
3440 Florida St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near schools, parks and shopping areas. A convenient location to get to. Properties feature a patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Spacious layouts. On-site laundry facilities and parking provided.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
3 Units Available
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,585
1210 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1191 sqft
Located In the heart of the historic neighborhood of Mission Hills, near vibrant downtown San Diego, this extraordinary enclave of apartment homes and lofts offer convenience and style.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
27 Units Available
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,699
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,049
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1183 sqft
LIVE A LUXURIOUS AND ACTIVE LIFESTYLE AT METRO MISSION VALLEY Featuring spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, an ideal location, and environmentally-conscious values, Metro Mission Valley is the place to live in San Diego.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
2 Units Available
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within this pet-friendly apartment community residents find on-site laundry, walk-in closets and bike storage. Convenient to the 805 Freeway and El Cajon Boulevard, close to San Diego Zoo.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
1 Unit Available
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
1033 sqft
Quiet, comfortable living with large pool and hot tub. Recently renovated homes that offer ample storage space, private patio or balcony, appliances, and cool air conditioning. Relaxing community with an on-site gym, close to conveniences.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
992 sqft
YouTube videos available for leasing tours! Contact our office today for more details! Amenity Package Includes Solar generated electricity in the common areas, solar generated heat in the pool and spa, recycling practices, weather based
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
945 sqft
This is an all-inclusive community where we provide all the following; you can enjoy our heated lap pool, Jacuzzi, 24 hour fitness center, free fitness classes, business center, rentable clubhouse, free cooking classes, 3 tennis courts, NBA size
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CABonita, CALa Presa, CA