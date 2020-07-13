Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym pool pool table 24hr laundry bbq/grill hot tub internet access valet service cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking on-site laundry pet friendly concierge dog park online portal playground sauna trash valet

Mission Pacific is in the vibrant and hip Kensington/Talmadge district and offers beautiful, bright floor plans for ideal San Diego living. Enjoy being just a few minutes from San Diego State University, Mission Valley, and the Gaslamp district.As a resident, you'll enjoy a number. Spend time with friends at the outdoor lounge area with billiards, fire pit, and gas BBQ. Relax by our palm tree lined pool and spa area, which is lined with palm trees and offers free WiFi. Work out at the indoor and outdoor fitness centers and experience the convenience of our 24-hour laundry center and computer lab.With an ideal location, spacious floorplans, and so many amenities, Mission Pacific is a great place to live. Find out more and let us help you find your new home!