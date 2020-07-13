All apartments in San Diego
Mission Pacific
Mission Pacific

4454 44th St · (612) 808-5612
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4454 44th St, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 219 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mission Pacific.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
pool table
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
concierge
dog park
online portal
playground
sauna
trash valet
Mission Pacific is in the vibrant and hip Kensington/Talmadge district and offers beautiful, bright floor plans for ideal San Diego living. Enjoy being just a few minutes from San Diego State University, Mission Valley, and the Gaslamp district.As a resident, you'll enjoy a number. Spend time with friends at the outdoor lounge area with billiards, fire pit, and gas BBQ. Relax by our palm tree lined pool and spa area, which is lined with palm trees and offers free WiFi. Work out at the indoor and outdoor fitness centers and experience the convenience of our 24-hour laundry center and computer lab.With an ideal location, spacious floorplans, and so many amenities, Mission Pacific is a great place to live. Find out more and let us help you find your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: 1 pet: $75/month, 2 pets: $100/month
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 100 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500
Cats
deposit: $400
Parking Details: 1 bedroom: 1 spot, 2-3 bedroom: 2 spots.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mission Pacific have any available units?
Mission Pacific has a unit available for $1,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Mission Pacific have?
Some of Mission Pacific's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mission Pacific currently offering any rent specials?
Mission Pacific is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mission Pacific pet-friendly?
Yes, Mission Pacific is pet friendly.
Does Mission Pacific offer parking?
Yes, Mission Pacific offers parking.
Does Mission Pacific have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mission Pacific does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mission Pacific have a pool?
Yes, Mission Pacific has a pool.
Does Mission Pacific have accessible units?
No, Mission Pacific does not have accessible units.
Does Mission Pacific have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mission Pacific has units with dishwashers.
