Mission Pacific

Lease Length: 6-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: 1 pet: $75/month, 2 pets: $100/month
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 100 lbs
Parking Details: 1 bedroom: 1 spot, 2-3 bedroom: 2 spots.