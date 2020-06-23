Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

Upgraded Top Floor Corner Unit 1Bdm 1Ba in Baypark. Spacious floorplan with hardwood floors, fresh two tone paint and ceiling fans. Kitchen includes beautifully updated cabinets, quartz counters and all appliances. Gated community features community pool and onsite laundry. Close to beaches, bay, downtown and freeways. Tenants pay all utilities (utility rent), small pets with approval (pet rent) and off street parking available (parking rent).



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available 6/10/2020



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.