Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:46 PM

Debonair

2520 Chicago Street · No Longer Available
Location

2520 Chicago Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Upgraded Top Floor Corner Unit 1Bdm 1Ba in Baypark. Spacious floorplan with hardwood floors, fresh two tone paint and ceiling fans. Kitchen includes beautifully updated cabinets, quartz counters and all appliances. Gated community features community pool and onsite laundry. Close to beaches, bay, downtown and freeways. Tenants pay all utilities (utility rent), small pets with approval (pet rent) and off street parking available (parking rent).

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available 6/10/2020

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Debonair have any available units?
Debonair doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Debonair have?
Some of Debonair's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Debonair currently offering any rent specials?
Debonair is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Debonair pet-friendly?
Yes, Debonair is pet friendly.
Does Debonair offer parking?
Yes, Debonair offers parking.
Does Debonair have units with washers and dryers?
No, Debonair does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Debonair have a pool?
Yes, Debonair has a pool.
Does Debonair have accessible units?
No, Debonair does not have accessible units.
Does Debonair have units with dishwashers?
No, Debonair does not have units with dishwashers.

