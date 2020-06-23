9800 Friars Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

Whether you are in San Diego for a vacation or for a bit of work, this location is ideal Fashion Valley has easy access to all major freeways including 163, I8 and I5, just a few short minutes to SeaWorld, Ocean, Mission and Pacific Beaches. Under 15 minutes to downtown San Diego and Gaslamp District and Little Italy (restaurants/shopping/more) San Diego Zoo just off the 163 in 10 minutes. You can walk to Fashion Valley shopping center where you will find Neiman Marcus, Nordstroms and tons of other stores as well as an AMC movie center. There are some nice little cafes and restaurants within a block.



The condo is perfectly appointed to meet all your needs. Beautiful granite counters enhance the kitchen with an electric stove and oven, microwave, dishwasher and full size refrigerator. There are bamboo hardwood floors throughout with Stone in the kitchen. You will rest easy on the queen size bed in the bedroom and find plenty of room in the spacious walk in closet to bring what you like along! The comfortable living room features a flat screen TV and the comfortable sofa converts to a full size bed if you are bringing the kids along. (We also have an inflatable bed in the unit for use if you need more sleeping space.) You will relax on the long and spacious deck which overlooks a lovely garden and one of the two pools of the complex. We offer free Wi-Fi and basic cable TV.



The Bluffs amenities include two pools, tennis courts, workout room, Jacuzzi, Barbeque and is set in a lush garden setting. There is one assigned parking space in the common garage below the unit and convenient laundry facilities there as well. Night Security on grounds.



SORRY NO SMOKING



Give us a call at or email us at