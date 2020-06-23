All apartments in San Diego
9800 Friars Rd
Last updated July 20 2019 at 8:43 AM

9800 Friars Rd

9800 Friars Road · No Longer Available
Location

9800 Friars Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Serra Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Whether you are in San Diego for a vacation or for a bit of work, this location is ideal Fashion Valley has easy access to all major freeways including 163, I8 and I5, just a few short minutes to SeaWorld, Ocean, Mission and Pacific Beaches. Under 15 minutes to downtown San Diego and Gaslamp District and Little Italy (restaurants/shopping/more) San Diego Zoo just off the 163 in 10 minutes. You can walk to Fashion Valley shopping center where you will find Neiman Marcus, Nordstroms and tons of other stores as well as an AMC movie center. There are some nice little cafes and restaurants within a block.

The condo is perfectly appointed to meet all your needs. Beautiful granite counters enhance the kitchen with an electric stove and oven, microwave, dishwasher and full size refrigerator. There are bamboo hardwood floors throughout with Stone in the kitchen. You will rest easy on the queen size bed in the bedroom and find plenty of room in the spacious walk in closet to bring what you like along! The comfortable living room features a flat screen TV and the comfortable sofa converts to a full size bed if you are bringing the kids along. (We also have an inflatable bed in the unit for use if you need more sleeping space.) You will relax on the long and spacious deck which overlooks a lovely garden and one of the two pools of the complex. We offer free Wi-Fi and basic cable TV.

The Bluffs amenities include two pools, tennis courts, workout room, Jacuzzi, Barbeque and is set in a lush garden setting. There is one assigned parking space in the common garage below the unit and convenient laundry facilities there as well. Night Security on grounds.

SORRY NO SMOKING

Give us a call at or email us at .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9800 Friars Rd have any available units?
9800 Friars Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9800 Friars Rd have?
Some of 9800 Friars Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9800 Friars Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9800 Friars Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9800 Friars Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9800 Friars Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9800 Friars Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9800 Friars Rd does offer parking.
Does 9800 Friars Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9800 Friars Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9800 Friars Rd have a pool?
Yes, 9800 Friars Rd has a pool.
Does 9800 Friars Rd have accessible units?
No, 9800 Friars Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9800 Friars Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9800 Friars Rd has units with dishwashers.
