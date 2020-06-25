9619 W Canyon Terrace #3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Beautiful well-maintained condo in Tierra Santa area! - Step into this lovingly maintained and light, bright condominium in Stonecrest Village! Ground-level entry to this two-story home located at the back corner of the lot for maximum privacy and peace. Convenient attached garage with laundry area! The kitchen is open with plenty of storage space and a separated pantry and additional added storage within! Maximum separation of space with living areas located on the first floor, and all bedroom or sleeping areas located on the second floor. Large closet spaces as well as the master suite with attached bathroom and his/her sinks. Enjoy the private fresh air on your own outdoor patio! Walk the quiet complex or to nearby parks and shopping. Close to Fry's Electronics, Walmart, Petsmart and many restaurants!



Sorry, no pets.

1 year lease.

Call 619-866-3404 to schedule a showing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4837887)