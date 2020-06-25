All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9619 W Canyon Terrace #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9619 W Canyon Terrace #3
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

9619 W Canyon Terrace #3

9619 West Canyon Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9619 West Canyon Terrace, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful well-maintained condo in Tierra Santa area! - Step into this lovingly maintained and light, bright condominium in Stonecrest Village! Ground-level entry to this two-story home located at the back corner of the lot for maximum privacy and peace. Convenient attached garage with laundry area! The kitchen is open with plenty of storage space and a separated pantry and additional added storage within! Maximum separation of space with living areas located on the first floor, and all bedroom or sleeping areas located on the second floor. Large closet spaces as well as the master suite with attached bathroom and his/her sinks. Enjoy the private fresh air on your own outdoor patio! Walk the quiet complex or to nearby parks and shopping. Close to Fry's Electronics, Walmart, Petsmart and many restaurants!

Sorry, no pets.
1 year lease.
Call 619-866-3404 to schedule a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4837887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9619 W Canyon Terrace #3 have any available units?
9619 W Canyon Terrace #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9619 W Canyon Terrace #3 have?
Some of 9619 W Canyon Terrace #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9619 W Canyon Terrace #3 currently offering any rent specials?
9619 W Canyon Terrace #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9619 W Canyon Terrace #3 pet-friendly?
No, 9619 W Canyon Terrace #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9619 W Canyon Terrace #3 offer parking?
Yes, 9619 W Canyon Terrace #3 offers parking.
Does 9619 W Canyon Terrace #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9619 W Canyon Terrace #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9619 W Canyon Terrace #3 have a pool?
No, 9619 W Canyon Terrace #3 does not have a pool.
Does 9619 W Canyon Terrace #3 have accessible units?
No, 9619 W Canyon Terrace #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 9619 W Canyon Terrace #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9619 W Canyon Terrace #3 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Windsong
4856 Del Monte Ave
San Diego, CA 92107
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University