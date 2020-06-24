9439 Questa Pointe

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 2B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Private Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 2B/2.5BA townhouse available for lease in Mira Mesa featuring approximately 1,171 SF of living space over two levels. Hardwood and tile throughout, no carpet! Half bath located downstairs, both bedrooms located upstairs feature attached baths. Large master bedroom features dual sinks in bathroom, large tub/shower stall and walk-in closet. Private enclosed patio located off of kitchen dining area. Community features pool, tennis courts, fitness center and is located close to 15 freeway, shops and restaurants!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2370

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUw6RP-Wn9U



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Mira Mesa/ Cortina community

- FLOORING: tile, hardwood

- PARKING: 2 car garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: no

- YARD: patio



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: lights in ground in yard are AS IS



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Pets Allowed



