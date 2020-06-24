All apartments in San Diego
9439 Questa Pointe

9439 Questa Pointe · No Longer Available
Location

9439 Questa Pointe, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 2B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Private Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautiful 2B/2.5BA townhouse available for lease in Mira Mesa featuring approximately 1,171 SF of living space over two levels. Hardwood and tile throughout, no carpet! Half bath located downstairs, both bedrooms located upstairs feature attached baths. Large master bedroom features dual sinks in bathroom, large tub/shower stall and walk-in closet. Private enclosed patio located off of kitchen dining area. Community features pool, tennis courts, fitness center and is located close to 15 freeway, shops and restaurants!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2370
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUw6RP-Wn9U

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Mira Mesa/ Cortina community
- FLOORING: tile, hardwood
- PARKING: 2 car garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: no
- YARD: patio

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: lights in ground in yard are AS IS

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4730626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9439 Questa Pointe have any available units?
9439 Questa Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9439 Questa Pointe have?
Some of 9439 Questa Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9439 Questa Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
9439 Questa Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9439 Questa Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, 9439 Questa Pointe is pet friendly.
Does 9439 Questa Pointe offer parking?
Yes, 9439 Questa Pointe offers parking.
Does 9439 Questa Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9439 Questa Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9439 Questa Pointe have a pool?
Yes, 9439 Questa Pointe has a pool.
Does 9439 Questa Pointe have accessible units?
No, 9439 Questa Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 9439 Questa Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, 9439 Questa Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.
