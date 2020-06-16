9392 Twin Trails Drive #103 - 1

Amenities
This beautiful upper corner unit, comes with all appliances and a fireplace in the living room.
Give us a call and we can show you the unit. Liz 619-730-9015
Unit features
Convenient location close to shopping, public library, and YMCA. Easy access to the 56 / I-15 and I-5. 10 mins drive to Del Mar. Unit comes with two parking places, two balconies, and vaulted ceilings, pools & SPA, Beautiful surrounding water flows and views from balconies. 4 Swimming pools, playground, nearby dog park, public library, YMCA, shopping. This is a great location to call your new home.