9392 Twin Trails Drive #103 - 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

9392 Twin Trails Drive #103 - 1

9392 Twin Trails Drive · (619) 730-9015
Location

9392 Twin Trails Drive, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 927 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
This beautiful upper corner unit, comes with all appliances and a fireplace in the living room.

Give us a call and we can show you the unit. Liz 619-730-9015
Unit features
Convenient location close to shopping, public library, and YMCA. Easy access to the 56 / I-15 and I-5. 10 mins drive to Del Mar. Unit comes with two parking places, two balconies, and vaulted ceilings, pools & SPA, Beautiful surrounding water flows and views from balconies. 4 Swimming pools, playground, nearby dog park, public library, YMCA, shopping. This is a great location to call your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9392 Twin Trails Drive #103 - 1 have any available units?
9392 Twin Trails Drive #103 - 1 has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9392 Twin Trails Drive #103 - 1 have?
Some of 9392 Twin Trails Drive #103 - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9392 Twin Trails Drive #103 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9392 Twin Trails Drive #103 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9392 Twin Trails Drive #103 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9392 Twin Trails Drive #103 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 9392 Twin Trails Drive #103 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 9392 Twin Trails Drive #103 - 1 does offer parking.
Does 9392 Twin Trails Drive #103 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9392 Twin Trails Drive #103 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9392 Twin Trails Drive #103 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 9392 Twin Trails Drive #103 - 1 has a pool.
Does 9392 Twin Trails Drive #103 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 9392 Twin Trails Drive #103 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9392 Twin Trails Drive #103 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9392 Twin Trails Drive #103 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
