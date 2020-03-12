Amenities

9325 Vervain St Available 05/08/19 2 Story Detached Cul de Sac Home- 4 Bed 2.5 Bath in Rancho Penasquitos - This 2 Story single family detached home located on Cul de Sac features vaulted ceilings, master bedroom with attached bath, living room/ dining room combo, family room, laundry room, 3 additional bedrooms, downstairs half bath, full hall bath large backyard with covered patio and 2 car attached garage. Downstairs features vaulted entry with wood flooring, step down carpeted living room/ dining room combo with vaulted ceilings, kitchen with tile counters, vinyl flooring, and black appliances, gas stove and breakfast bar. Dinette area and family room adjacent to kitchen features matching vinyl flooring, fireplace and sliding glass door with access to rear patio. Downstairs also features 1/2 bath, full size laundry room and access to attached 2 car garage. Washer, dryer and fridge are included. Upstairs features master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, new laminate wood flooring, double entry doors, closet with organizers and attached bath. Master bath features tile flooring, dual vanity sinks, separate toilet room and large glass enclosed soaking tub/ shower combo. Hall bath features tile flooring, dual vanity sinks and tub/ shower combo. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs as well. Additional 3 bedrooms are carpeted. Rear yard features covered patio, lawn and planters, all on timed irrigation system. Landscape service included in rents. Home features dual pane windows, central heat and A/C and is located towards the top of the hill granting an open feeling. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Small pet may be considered. Approved pet requires additional deposit.



