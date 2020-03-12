All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9325 Vervain St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9325 Vervain St
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM

9325 Vervain St

9325 Vervain Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9325 Vervain Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9325 Vervain St Available 05/08/19 2 Story Detached Cul de Sac Home- 4 Bed 2.5 Bath in Rancho Penasquitos - This 2 Story single family detached home located on Cul de Sac features vaulted ceilings, master bedroom with attached bath, living room/ dining room combo, family room, laundry room, 3 additional bedrooms, downstairs half bath, full hall bath large backyard with covered patio and 2 car attached garage. Downstairs features vaulted entry with wood flooring, step down carpeted living room/ dining room combo with vaulted ceilings, kitchen with tile counters, vinyl flooring, and black appliances, gas stove and breakfast bar. Dinette area and family room adjacent to kitchen features matching vinyl flooring, fireplace and sliding glass door with access to rear patio. Downstairs also features 1/2 bath, full size laundry room and access to attached 2 car garage. Washer, dryer and fridge are included. Upstairs features master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, new laminate wood flooring, double entry doors, closet with organizers and attached bath. Master bath features tile flooring, dual vanity sinks, separate toilet room and large glass enclosed soaking tub/ shower combo. Hall bath features tile flooring, dual vanity sinks and tub/ shower combo. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs as well. Additional 3 bedrooms are carpeted. Rear yard features covered patio, lawn and planters, all on timed irrigation system. Landscape service included in rents. Home features dual pane windows, central heat and A/C and is located towards the top of the hill granting an open feeling. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Small pet may be considered. Approved pet requires additional deposit.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic# 01856665

(RLNE3997135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9325 Vervain St have any available units?
9325 Vervain St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9325 Vervain St have?
Some of 9325 Vervain St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9325 Vervain St currently offering any rent specials?
9325 Vervain St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9325 Vervain St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9325 Vervain St is pet friendly.
Does 9325 Vervain St offer parking?
Yes, 9325 Vervain St offers parking.
Does 9325 Vervain St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9325 Vervain St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9325 Vervain St have a pool?
No, 9325 Vervain St does not have a pool.
Does 9325 Vervain St have accessible units?
No, 9325 Vervain St does not have accessible units.
Does 9325 Vervain St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9325 Vervain St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University