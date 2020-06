Amenities

w/d hookup parking

Large 2bd/2 bath Condo near Beach and Bay/ NO PETS Walk to everything, Restaurants, Market, Entertainment - Beautiful large 2bd/2 bath Condo, washer and dryer hookups,all amenities, two assigned underground parking.

You could walk to all stores and restaurants near by.

Please text if you want to view this unit at 619-507-8917

to apply go on line at www.melroyproperties.com



(RLNE3427540)