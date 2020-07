Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Upgraded single level home with gorgeous views of Mission Valley from a giant backyard composite deck. Large windows and vaulted ceilings brighten the home and showcase an open floor plan. Travertine flooring and wood like laminate in the bedrooms, this home also boasts remodeled bathrooms and kitchen with matching stainless appliances. Enjoy cool breezes with ceiling fans throughout, and a cozy fireplace for cooler Winters.