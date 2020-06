Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Vacation Rental, Fully Furnished. Ocean front building with ocean views overlooking Seal Beach and Children's Pool. Highly upgraded 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom with a common area pool. Unit has vasari travertine floors throughout, granite kitchen counter and breakfast bar. 2 car side by side parking. Full size private laundry facilities, and much more! Located in the heart of the village with many unique galleries, boutiques, and gourmet restaurants.