San Diego, CA
909 Coast
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:36 PM

909 Coast

909 Coast Blvd · (858) 945-3004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

909 Coast Blvd, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
Relax and enjoy gorgeous ocean views from this fully furnished vacation rental. Living area overlooks the famous Children's Pool where seals frolic every day. Close walk to popular, high end, restaurants, shops and galleries in the Village of La Jolla. Highly upgraded with nautical, beach themed decor. Granite counter tops, ceramic plank tile flooring throughout, beach board cabinets, high end appliances, gorgeous tile in both bathrooms, too many upgrades to list them all! Live the dream!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Coast have any available units?
909 Coast has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Coast have?
Some of 909 Coast's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Coast currently offering any rent specials?
909 Coast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Coast pet-friendly?
No, 909 Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 909 Coast offer parking?
Yes, 909 Coast does offer parking.
Does 909 Coast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 Coast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Coast have a pool?
Yes, 909 Coast has a pool.
Does 909 Coast have accessible units?
Yes, 909 Coast has accessible units.
Does 909 Coast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Coast has units with dishwashers.
