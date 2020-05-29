Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool

Relax and enjoy gorgeous ocean views from this fully furnished vacation rental. Living area overlooks the famous Children's Pool where seals frolic every day. Close walk to popular, high end, restaurants, shops and galleries in the Village of La Jolla. Highly upgraded with nautical, beach themed decor. Granite counter tops, ceramic plank tile flooring throughout, beach board cabinets, high end appliances, gorgeous tile in both bathrooms, too many upgrades to list them all! Live the dream!