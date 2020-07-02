9016 Keir St

Amenities
4b/2b BohoMod Furnished, monthly, central Location - Property Id: 252034
Our home is styled with a hint of personal mementos, unique wood pieces & San Diego good vibes. Available now till July 8. Hospitals nearby: Sharp Memorial, Mary Birch, & Rady Children's are 2.8miles away. All other hospitals are 15-20mins drive.Central Location and under 20 minute drive to Fashion Valley, Old Town, Balboa Park, Gaslamp, & Beaches. Quiet, safe & very residential neighborhood with no fuss parking. Guests ?? the homey feel, cleanliness, comfy beds & stylish decor!
**Up to 2 Pets welcome, must be house trained, well behaved & up to date with shots. $160 standard cleaning fee applies and additional $100 for tenants with pets. Half month rent due to hold.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252034
Property Id 252034
(RLNE5669446)