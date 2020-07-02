All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

9016 Keir St

9016 Keir Street · No Longer Available
Location

9016 Keir Street, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
4b/2b BohoMod Furnished, monthly, central Location - Property Id: 252034

Our home is styled with a hint of personal mementos, unique wood pieces & San Diego good vibes. Available now till July 8. Hospitals nearby: Sharp Memorial, Mary Birch, & Rady Children's are 2.8miles away. All other hospitals are 15-20mins drive.Central Location and under 20 minute drive to Fashion Valley, Old Town, Balboa Park, Gaslamp, & Beaches. Quiet, safe & very residential neighborhood with no fuss parking. Guests ?? the homey feel, cleanliness, comfy beds & stylish decor!
**Up to 2 Pets welcome, must be house trained, well behaved & up to date with shots. $160 standard cleaning fee applies and additional $100 for tenants with pets. Half month rent due to hold.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252034
Property Id 252034

(RLNE5669446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9016 Keir St have any available units?
9016 Keir St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9016 Keir St have?
Some of 9016 Keir St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9016 Keir St currently offering any rent specials?
9016 Keir St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9016 Keir St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9016 Keir St is pet friendly.
Does 9016 Keir St offer parking?
Yes, 9016 Keir St offers parking.
Does 9016 Keir St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9016 Keir St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9016 Keir St have a pool?
No, 9016 Keir St does not have a pool.
Does 9016 Keir St have accessible units?
No, 9016 Keir St does not have accessible units.
Does 9016 Keir St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9016 Keir St has units with dishwashers.

