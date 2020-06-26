All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8930 Pinecrest Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8930 Pinecrest Ave.
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM

8930 Pinecrest Ave.

8930 Pinecrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8930 Pinecrest Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Serra Mesa. 4 br., 2 ba. Air Conditioned! - 4-bedroom, 2 bath home on quiet cul-de-sac. Canyon view lot. Quiet, peaceful setting and a nice view out the back! Spacious living room (12x18) with vaulted ceiling, fireplace, hearth and mantle. Adjoining dining room (12x12) lends spaciousness to the living area of the home. The large, eat-in kitchen features a dishwasher, gas stove/oven,and lots of counter space! Two-car attached direct-entry garage with laundry hook-ups and automatic door opener. Large, covered patio and big back yard with a view. . AIR CONDITIONED!!! 1 pet under 25lbs upon approval with increased deposit.

**1 year lease**
Call Northcutt Properties at 858-505-1300 for appointment.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

(RLNE3800028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8930 Pinecrest Ave. have any available units?
8930 Pinecrest Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8930 Pinecrest Ave. have?
Some of 8930 Pinecrest Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8930 Pinecrest Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8930 Pinecrest Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8930 Pinecrest Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8930 Pinecrest Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8930 Pinecrest Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8930 Pinecrest Ave. offers parking.
Does 8930 Pinecrest Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8930 Pinecrest Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8930 Pinecrest Ave. have a pool?
No, 8930 Pinecrest Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8930 Pinecrest Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8930 Pinecrest Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8930 Pinecrest Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8930 Pinecrest Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University