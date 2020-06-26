8930 Pinecrest Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Serra Mesa. 4 br., 2 ba. Air Conditioned! - 4-bedroom, 2 bath home on quiet cul-de-sac. Canyon view lot. Quiet, peaceful setting and a nice view out the back! Spacious living room (12x18) with vaulted ceiling, fireplace, hearth and mantle. Adjoining dining room (12x12) lends spaciousness to the living area of the home. The large, eat-in kitchen features a dishwasher, gas stove/oven,and lots of counter space! Two-car attached direct-entry garage with laundry hook-ups and automatic door opener. Large, covered patio and big back yard with a view. . AIR CONDITIONED!!! 1 pet under 25lbs upon approval with increased deposit.



**1 year lease**

Call Northcutt Properties at 858-505-1300 for appointment.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



(RLNE3800028)