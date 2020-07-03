All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8912 Revelstoke Way
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

8912 Revelstoke Way

8912 Revelstoke Way · No Longer Available
Location

8912 Revelstoke Way, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3BR/2BA House available for lease in Mira Mesa w/ garage, yard, & laundry hook ups! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautiful 3BR/2BA House available for lease in Mira Mesa with 1,275 SF of living space over one level. The home enters to the living room with a beautiful white decorative fireplace and carpet flooring. The kitchen and dining room are just around the corner with access to the backyard. The spacious kitchen includes beautiful tiled countertops, ample cabinet & counter space, and an island for additional space. The appliances includes are a fridge, dishwasher, microwave and stove/oven. The sliding glass door opens to the very large yard! The hallway has storage cabinets, access to the garage, and a hallway full bathroom. The laundry hook-ups are located in a small room in the garage. The Master bedroom has a ceiling fan/light, carpet, large sliding mirror closet doors, & a private bathroom. The Master bathroom has an updated vanity & stand-up shower. The two guest bedrooms feature ceilings fans, carpet, and mirror closet doors. The home is close to shopping, restaurants, and more!

-SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2570
- WASHER/DRYER: hookups only
- AIR CONDITIONING: yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider 2 dogs under 50lbs

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/

-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Mira Mesa
- FLOORING: Tile, carpet
- PARKING: garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none, tenant pays all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: no
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1978

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: There is no irrigation system in back of yard, the fireplace is decorative only, refrigerator is AS IS
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4155603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

