8841 Taurus

Amenities
Welcome home to this spacious 4-bedroom PLUS loft. The open floor plan greets you with tile flooring, vaulted ceilings, and a fireplace in the living room and attached dining area. From there you'll enter the upgraded kitchen boasting slab granite counters, breakfast bar, maple cabinets, appliances and a deep Kohler sink. This home also enjoys vinyl dual pane windows and upgraded bathrooms. New paint throughout and new carpeting in the living room, loft, and bedrooms.See supplement for more features.