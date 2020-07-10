881 Thomas Avenue

Amenities

Furnished 2BR 2BA Condo in Pacific Beach



Immaculate, fully furnished, 2-BR, 2-BA, 1,050 SF beach condo. Top floor. 5-minutes to beach yet quiet. Walk to restaurants, bars, music, Ralph's and more. About 25-minute drive to downtown, airport or La Jolla. Secure, underground dual parking with private storage. Elevator from garage to unit. Hardwood floors. HVAC. Double-pane windows for quiet interior. Kitchen suitable for a gourmet cook with all KitchenAid appliances. Everything to cook and dine. Dining table extends to seat 8. Living room has custom sofas with storage. Romantic gas fireplace with 51" HDTV, WI-FI and Blu-ray player. Master Bedroom has king bed and lots of storage. Lighted desk. Complete set of linens, comforters, pillows, bath towels and beach towels for both beds. Guest Room sofa converts to queen bed. Full-size washer and dryer in the unit. Gas & water included. Tenant pays electricity, cable TV & internet. Unlimited hot showers. Gym in building. Party room with kitchen.

