Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

881 Thomas Avenue

881 Thomas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

881 Thomas Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Available 07/01/20 Furnished 2BR 2BA Condo in Pacific Beach - Property Id: 288030

Immaculate, fully furnished, 2-BR, 2-BA, 1,050 SF beach condo. Top floor. 5-minutes to beach yet quiet. Walk to restaurants, bars, music, Ralph's and more. About 25-minute drive to downtown, airport or La Jolla. Secure, underground dual parking with private storage. Elevator from garage to unit. Hardwood floors. HVAC. Double-pane windows for quiet interior. Kitchen suitable for a gourmet cook with all KitchenAid appliances. Everything to cook and dine. Dining table extends to seat 8. Living room has custom sofas with storage. Romantic gas fireplace with 51" HDTV, WI-FI and Blu-ray player. Master Bedroom has king bed and lots of storage. Lighted desk. Complete set of linens, comforters, pillows, bath towels and beach towels for both beds. Guest Room sofa converts to queen bed. Full-size washer and dryer in the unit. Gas & water included. Tenant pays electricity, cable TV & internet. Unlimited hot showers. Gym in building. Party room with kitchen.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288030
Property Id 288030

(RLNE5808200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 881 Thomas Avenue have any available units?
881 Thomas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 881 Thomas Avenue have?
Some of 881 Thomas Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 881 Thomas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
881 Thomas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 881 Thomas Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 881 Thomas Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 881 Thomas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 881 Thomas Avenue offers parking.
Does 881 Thomas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 881 Thomas Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 881 Thomas Avenue have a pool?
No, 881 Thomas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 881 Thomas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 881 Thomas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 881 Thomas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 881 Thomas Avenue has units with dishwashers.

