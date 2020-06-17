All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8760 Ginger Snap Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8760 Ginger Snap Lane
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

8760 Ginger Snap Lane

8760 Ginger Snap Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8760 Ginger Snap Lane, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
8760 Ginger Snap Lane Available 06/07/19 NEW LISTING: 2-Story Home in Cul-de-sac in Desirable Park Village Neighborhood - Situated on a corner lot in popular Park Village with Poway Unified Schools! Two story floor plan with updated kitchen and baths. Converted office downstairs. Dual pane windows throughout and walking distance to park. Central air/heat, washer/dryer and refrigerator included. Schools: Park Village Elementary, Mesa Verde Middle School, Westview High.

To schedule a showing, please go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement or TEXT 858-780-5317

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4481876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8760 Ginger Snap Lane have any available units?
8760 Ginger Snap Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8760 Ginger Snap Lane have?
Some of 8760 Ginger Snap Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8760 Ginger Snap Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8760 Ginger Snap Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8760 Ginger Snap Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8760 Ginger Snap Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8760 Ginger Snap Lane offer parking?
No, 8760 Ginger Snap Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8760 Ginger Snap Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8760 Ginger Snap Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8760 Ginger Snap Lane have a pool?
No, 8760 Ginger Snap Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8760 Ginger Snap Lane have accessible units?
No, 8760 Ginger Snap Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8760 Ginger Snap Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8760 Ginger Snap Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University