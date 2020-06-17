Amenities

8760 Ginger Snap Lane Available 06/07/19 NEW LISTING: 2-Story Home in Cul-de-sac in Desirable Park Village Neighborhood - Situated on a corner lot in popular Park Village with Poway Unified Schools! Two story floor plan with updated kitchen and baths. Converted office downstairs. Dual pane windows throughout and walking distance to park. Central air/heat, washer/dryer and refrigerator included. Schools: Park Village Elementary, Mesa Verde Middle School, Westview High.



To schedule a showing, please go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement or TEXT 858-780-5317



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



