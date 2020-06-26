8684 Ara Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Mira Mesa, 8684 Ara Pl, Dual Pane Windows, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage, Community Pool! - Charming single level home conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping and restaurants. Dual pane windows. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has a solar tube skylight and a fireplace. Spacious eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors and sparkling granite counters. Bedrooms have luxury vinyl plank flooring. Hallway has a ceiling fan with a light fixture and linen cabinets. Hall Bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has a ceiling fan with a light fixture and a walk in shower. California Sun room.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3434771)